"No matter to what degree China opens up to the outside world and admits foreign capital, its relative magnitude will be small and it can't affect our system of socialist public ownership of the means of production."

Billionaire George Soros, the founder of the Open Society Foundations, gave a speech this week to the conservative Hoover Institution in which he compared China under President Xi Jinping to Nazi Germany and called for regime change in Beijing.Soros said in his speech, "Xi Jinping has done his best to dismantle Deng Xiaoping's achievements. He brought private companies under Deng under the control of the [CPC] and undermined the dynamism that used to characterize them." He also said that Xi, unlike other Chinese leaders like Deng Xiaoping, is "a true believer in communism," and added: "It is to be hoped that Xi Jinping may be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad."For starters, Xi is not undoing anything that Deng did with regards to China's opening up and reform policies. In fact, Xi has only doubled down on such policies and every single one of Xi's remarks on the subject emphasizes leaning into globalization and removing barriers to international trade. ( See: Xi's latest WEF speech ).For example, just this year the largest free-trade zone in the world, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RECP), a Chinese-led initiative in the Asia-Pacific region, was established. This zone encompasses some 30% of both the world's population and GDP. Does that really sound like a society that is closing itself off?The numbers also paint a clear picture. China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced on January 14 that the country's trade volume exceeded six trillion dollars for the first time in 2021. On top of this, foreign investment into the Chinese mainland expanded 14.9% year-on-year to a record high of 1.15 trillion yuan in 2021 . In dollar terms, this increase was a 20.2% year-on-year increase to a total of 173.48 billion dollars.In addition, China is already an unsung industry leader in e-commerce. Boasting the largest e-commerce sector in the world, larger than the US and EU combined, Chinese consumer spending is projected by Morgan Stanley to double to about $12.7 trillion by 2030. This would essentially put China's consumer spending at current US consumer spending.Finally, to state the obvious, Deng Xiaoping was a committed communist. There's no doubt about it. China's reform and opening-up policies were not a backstep toward capitalism, rather they were instituted to address the stagnation that gripped the world at that time. The CPC made a strategic decision to open up to the Western world to develop its productive forces, namely new technologies and new skills to infuse into the labor force."In China, we intend to acquire advanced technology, science and management skills to serve our socialist production. And these things as such have no class character," Deng was quoted as saying in 1984.However, no one in the CPC, including Deng, believed this would happen, or wanted it. To quote Deng again , when asked about this exact same scenario in 1980 by an Italian journalist:He continued, "Absorbing foreign capital and technology and even allowing foreigners to construct plants in China can only play a complementary role to our effort to develop the productive forces in a socialist society. Of course, this will bring some decadent capitalist influences into China. We are aware of this possibility; it's nothing to be afraid of."Indeed, Deng's prescriptions did come into play - and Xi, in my opinion, simply followed the same line. For example, when we read this quote about "some decadent capitalist influences" in China and how the CPC was not afraid of it, probably because they knew how to address it, this seems to be the entire basis for Xi's sweeping anti-corruption campaign that also uprooted a CIA informant network.