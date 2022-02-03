"One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship." ― George Orwell, 1984
"The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed." ― George Orwell, 1984
There had been a theory discussed a few years ago regarding the nature of Fourth Turnings alternating between externally focused and internally focused. It is more about the key drivers, as all Fourth Turnings are impacted by domestic and foreign influences. Even though the sample size is small, this Fourth Turning appears to be following the alternating pattern. The American Revolution was driven by conflict with a foreign power (Great Britain), with another foreign power (France) tipping the scales in favor of the patriots.
The Civil War was almost entirely a domestic internal conflict, with Great Britain not fully supporting the Confederacy, and tipping the scales in favor of the North. The Great Depression was created by global central bank machinations, with World War II almost entirely fought on foreign soil, leaving the U.S. as the unchallenged leader of the free world after 1945.
It is evident to me this Fourth Turning is being propelled domestically, as the unbridgeable rifts between political parties, states, cities, races, and genders are being stoked and amplified by globalist billionaire elitists. The accelerating level off civic decay and our rapid descent into chaotic conflict has not occurred spontaneously but has been engineered as a crucial element in the Great Reset scheme to "reimagine" and "reset" the world.
Klaus Schwab, the front man for the Davos elite, and sociopath of the first order, sees the deaths of millions from a purposely weaponized virus as a "window of opportunity". When he refers to "our world" he isn't including you in his world. You will own nothing and be happy. He and his billionaire death cult will own everything and keep you enslaved in debt, under technological surveillance, with the threat of violent retribution if you do not bend the knee.
These staged "protests" were funded by Soros and his ilk to accomplish multiple goals: eliminating Trump; destroying small businesses; weaponizing uneducated blacks; crippling law and order by scapegoating police; and generating outrage by law abiding white people across the country.
There is no other logical explanation for why Soros would spend tens of millions to get DAs elected in Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and numerous other Democrat controlled cities, who have absolutely no interest in prosecuting violent felons or even keeping them confined. The result has been a massive surge in murder, violent assaults, car jackings, robberies, and wholesale death and destruction. The blood is on Soros' hands.
have been put in place to conduct a controlled demolition of our civilized society in order to build back better under the principles of totalitarianism, under the control of billionaire globalist psychopaths hell-bent on owning everything and keeping a boot on the face of everyone else.
The co-conspirators in the media, fully underwritten by Soros and his accomplices, have undertaken to promote fake racist attacks by Nigerian MAGA terrorists and NASCAR noose wielding white supremacists, while completely ignoring the slaughter by vehicle of 6 white Christmas parade participants and injuring of 62 by a provably racist black felon, let out of jail by a Soros DA. The narrative to maximize the chances of a race war is the goal of Soros and his media mouthpieces.
Your government is using your tax dollars to secretly shuttle these illegals on airplanes in the middle of the night to small airports in communities all across the country and then letting them disperse into the general population. They are landing in Westchester NY, Allentown PA, and dozens of other small cities. Others are given bus tickets and told to go anywhere they choose. Meanwhile, NYC, to be followed by many other Democrat run municipalities, are passing laws to allow illegals to vote in elections. This blatant abuse of power goes unchecked.
Any semblance of a civilized society based on agreed upon community standards, human rights, minimal but rational laws, inhabited by morally endowed citizenry, and led by ethical fair-minded leaders, has been systematically and methodically destroyed by a ruling oligarchy driven to maximize their own control, wealth, and power. They see you as nothing more than cattle to be milked, controlled, herded, and slaughtered for profit when they decide. Freedom, liberty, and self-responsibility are outmoded concepts in a world run by billionaire oligarchs. Do you get it yet?
They don't want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don't want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They're not interested in that. That doesn't help them. That's against their interests.
That's right. They don't want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they're getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don't want that!
You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they're coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street — and you know something? They'll get it. They'll get it all from you sooner or later 'cause they own this fucking place! It's a big club, and you ain't in it! You, and I, are not in the big club.
A large percentage of those under 30 years old believe their feelings and opinions, supplied by the fake news propaganda spewing corporate media outlets, and reinforced by left wing social media corporations, are as legitimate as provable facts based on reality. They can and have ignored the facts, but that doesn't mean the facts cease to exist.
"Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored." - Aldous Huxley
There is nothing worse in this "woke" agenda than the wholesale teaching of degeneracy to youngsters, trying to portray abnormal behavior, perversion, and deviancy as normal and a reasonable choice for them to make. The absurdity of men pretending to be women in order to win sporting events has feminists twisting in the wind. What kind of school administration and teachers would allow drag queens to parade their deviant lifestyle in front of kindergartners? If you teach deviancy and degenerate behavior, you beget a society bereft of morality, values, community standards, and behavior befitting a civilized society.
People who choose abnormality as their way of life are perfectly free to do so, as long as their choices do not infringe upon how the vast majority of normal people live their day to day lives. But that is not what left wing politicians, woke universities, Hollywood deviants, and leftist media have been jamming down our throats for years. They glorify abnormality and degenerate behavior. They are essentially promoting mental illness. And now every university and corporation have to hire diversity & inclusion departments and make white employees sit through "training" about how they are privileged and should be ashamed of being white.
"The really hopeless victims of mental illness are to be found among those who appear to be most normal. "Many of them are normal because they are so well adjusted to our mode of existence, because their human voice has been silenced so early in their lives, that they do not even struggle or suffer or develop symptoms as the neurotic does." They are normal not in what may be called the absolute sense of the word; they are normal only in relation to a profoundly abnormal society. Their perfect adjustment to that abnormal society is a measure of their mental sickness.The piece de resistance in the quest to maximize the amplitude of civic decay during this Fourth Turning has been accomplished through this pandemic of the willfully ignorant, incited and galvanized by the mendacious media, totalitarian paid-off politicians, and health "experts" in the pockets of Big Pharma, as the biggest propaganda marketing campaign in human history was launched to instill fear in the masses over a relatively non-lethal flu which could be combated with cheap existing therapies and vitamins.
These millions of abnormally normal people, living without fuss in a society to which, if they were fully human beings, they ought not to be adjusted, still cherish "the illusion of individuality," but in fact they have been to a great extent deindividualized. Their conformity is developing into something like uniformity. But "uniformity and freedom are incompatible. Uniformity and mental health are incompatible too. Man is not made to be an automaton, and if he becomes one, the basis for mental health is destroyed." - Aldous Huxley
The campaign of fear was used to test how far the masses would allow themselves to be herded, corralled, and sheered of their liberties, freedoms, and Constitutional rights. The ruling elite were ecstatic to learn they attained near absolute compliance and obedience to their ridiculous lockdowns, un-scientific mask mandates, ludicrous social distancing guidelines, and now their preposterous vaccine passport requirements.
Part One of this article absolutely meets the criteria laid out above by Huxley. The millions of hopeless victims of mental illness, created by their environment, teaching and conditioning, were the perfect dupes for this fabricated covid mass hysteria event. They cling to the belief they are making individual decisions based on facts, when in reality they only have the illusion of individuality, and have unthinkingly followed the herd, getting their experimental jabs, at the behest of those in power.
In reality, they have voluntarily become deindividualized by joining the Covidian Cult of mental illness. They have willingly sacrificed their freedom for uniformity and obedience to the demands of authoritarians and self-proclaimed health "experts" who are compensated by Soros, Gates, Big Pharma, and the usual Davos suspects. Their previous mild level of mental illness has metastasized into a full-blown cancerous tumor of mental disease with this covid mass formation psychosis. The only treatment for this cancer is freedom, truth, factual data, and resistance.
The rollout of these dangerous, untested, gene therapies, disguised as vaccines, which do not prevent you from catching the virus, spreading the virus, being hospitalized by the virus, or dying from the virus, is the final straw and will determine whether we surrender to tyranny or make a last stand.
