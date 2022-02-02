© Robin Austin



Nobody likes eating when they're cold.Visitors at a state park in Florida witnessed an unusual sight over the weekend. While it's not uncommon for Floridians to see alligators, they're usually moving around.Robin Goff Austin shared photos to Facebook of a gator she spotted at Myakka State Park. The large animal was sitting near the river's bank, staying still and holding a fish in its mouth."The gator just laid there. He didn't move the whole time I watched him and taking pictures. He never moved," Austin told Fox 13 in Tampa. "I guess gator was cold. Caught this fish and kind of didn't know what to do with him at the time."Austin believes that the fish in the gator's mouth was a snook. On Facebook, she wrote that it's her favorite kind of fish.meaning that it's likely that the gator was cold-stunned. When cold-blooded animals are exposed to cold temperatures and waters for extended periods of time, this can cause them to become slow and inactive.Alligators are a common sight in Florida.