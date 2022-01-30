© David Cohen/Flash 90



What happened as the vaccination campaign progressed?

© Pfizer

Pfizer was wrong.

At this point the story turns dark.

"I must say, from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate, full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses... we have good reason to believe — that that only will not be a strong response, but that it will actually be durable."

© twitter

When it fails, the boomerang effect is severe.

because the vaccine failure is highly synchronized - everyone becomes exposed at once.

Forget the nearly one million side effect reports now in the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.