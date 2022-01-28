A similar event took place in 2015

In unusual scenes, snow covers alleys of the southeastern city of Tinejdad.Inhabitants of Tinejdad, a city near Errachidia, today woke up to scenic and unexpected views as snow covered the city's kasbahs and palm trees.The city is an attractive destination for tourists willing to experience the Amazigh culture, visit the city's breathtaking historic monuments, and share local inhabitants' generous hospitality.Now, the city could also be a favorite destination for visitors looking forward to experiencing this unique view, where snow meets with the sand-colored kasbahs.Aware of the difficulty of traveling all the way to Tinejdad to witness this rare phenomenon, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Morocco World News provides you with a set of pictures that document the event.As depicted in the pictures, Tinejdad's streets were covered in a carpet of snow, leaving the inhabitant amazed at the unusual view. What added more beauty to these pictures was the fairytale scene featuring snow-coated palm trees.allowing the locals to enjoy the winter weather in a city recognized by an arid climate.With a population of 43,499 inhabitants, the city has a deeply-rooted heritage in Morocco's history, with historic landscapes that have resisted the constant passing of time.