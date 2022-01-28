snow
In unusual scenes, snow covers alleys of the southeastern city of Tinejdad.

Inhabitants of Tinejdad, a city near Errachidia, today woke up to scenic and unexpected views as snow covered the city's kasbahs and palm trees.

Located in the southeastern provinces of Morocco, Tinejdad is known for its dry climate, making rare snowfall an event to be cherished among the city's inhabitants.

The city is an attractive destination for tourists willing to experience the Amazigh culture, visit the city's breathtaking historic monuments, and share local inhabitants' generous hospitality.



Snow-Covered Tinejdad, Unusual Scenes in Desert Climate

Now, the city could also be a favorite destination for visitors looking forward to experiencing this unique view, where snow meets with the sand-colored kasbahs.
Aware of the difficulty of traveling all the way to Tinejdad to witness this rare phenomenon, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Morocco World News provides you with a set of pictures that document the event.

As depicted in the pictures, Tinejdad's streets were covered in a carpet of snow, leaving the inhabitant amazed at the unusual view. What added more beauty to these pictures was the fairytale scene featuring snow-coated palm trees.

Witnessing the city covered in snow is an unusual event to the local inhabitants of the picturesque town, as it has only occurred on a few occasions throughout the city's history.

A similar event took place in 2015 when the city was covered in snow, allowing the locals to enjoy the winter weather in a city recognized by an arid climate.

With a population of 43,499 inhabitants, the city has a deeply-rooted heritage in Morocco's history, with historic landscapes that have resisted the constant passing of time.

