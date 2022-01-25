At least nine people were killed and several others went missing after heavy flooding in the southwestern Ugandan district of Kisoro."Due to flooding situation in Kisoro, Uganda Red Cross has responded to the affected communities. 9 people confirmed dead & 8 bodies have been retrieved," tweeted Irene Nakasiita, Uganda Red Cross spokesperson."4 dead are from Kabale and Rukeri villages and 5 from Buzeyi village," the agency explained.The affected Sub-Counties include Nyarusiza, Muramba, and Bunagana, local sources said.