Disaster authorities in Pakistan report that heavy rain has caused damage to homes and triggered landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province from 20 January 2022. At least 8 people have lost their lives as a result.The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported heavy rain late on 20 January caused a landslide near Alpuri, capital of Shangla District. A major road was blocked and a family home completely destroyed. Rescue teams worked at the site to search for residents trapped under the rubble.. Six people were rescued and survived.Heavy rain caused damage to homes and buildings across several districts during the following days, while heavy snowfall was reported in higher elevations.Rain damage was also reported in the districts of Peshawar, Khyber, Buner, Tank, Karak and Swat. Around 20 homes have been severely damaged and 12 people injured.