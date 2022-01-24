"I think McCullough is fantastic and I'm so happy to have him collaborate with me," Seneff says. "I really hope we will be able to find a journal that is willing to publish it. We may have to seek some kind of alternative media to get it published.



It's really incredible the amount of censorship that's going on right now. I'm in a state of shock all the time. I just keep thinking it's not going to get any worse, and it's truly going to get better, and it just seems to keep on getting worse and worse.



I don't know where the end is. It's very discouraging ... Pharma has so much money behind [them] and they've got it all set up to make sure that nothing gets past them ...



We're hoping to put it up as a preprint, but ... remarkably, they can reject it at the level of preprint as well. We're working on that angle, but it's not easy. When you're writing something this radical, they really fight hard to keep it off the web."

Exceptionally Strong Safety Signals

"It's just amazing, because it's overall two times [higher]. Breast cancer, for example, is three times [higher] for these vaccines in one year, as they are for all the other vaccines for 31 years. It's a hugely strong signal," Seneff says.



"Lymphoma is also showing up much more frequently with these [COVID shots]. There's just an amazing signal there in VAERS [the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System]."

© Stephanie Seneff, Greg Nigh, Anthony M. Kyriakopoulos, Peter A McCullough



Type-1 Interferon Disruption

"I think the exosomes are probably quite a bit smaller. The vaccine particles are bigger. They're more like an LDL particle. The vaccine particles have cholesterol in their membrane, and they have lipoprotein. So, they're made to look like an LDL particle.



But then they throw in this cationic lipid, which is really, really toxic — a synthetic cationic lipid that makes it positively charged. Experimentally, they've found that this lipid, when the particle is taken up by the cell, is released into the cytoplasm, [where] that mRNA then makes spike protein.



[The COVID shots] are very cleverly designed, both in terms of protecting the RNA from getting broken down, and in terms of making the RNA be very efficient at making spike protein. It's very different from the mRNA that the virus makes, even though it codes for the same protein."

Type-1 Interferon Response Is Crucial in Viral Infections

"It's ironic that the vaccines are being given to protect you from COVID, yet, they produce a situation where your immune cells are ill-equipped to fight SARS-CoV-2 if it gets into the cell. The trick is, the vaccine produces a tremendous antibody response, and that's typical of severe disease.



So, the [COVID shot] fools your immune system into thinking that you've had a severe case of COVID. It's really interesting that way, because it's gotten past the mucosal barrier of the lungs, it's gotten past the vascular barrier of the blood, into the muscle. Also, it's been disguised.



The RNA doesn't look like a virus RNA, it looks like a human RNA molecule. Part of the modifications [made to the mRNA in the jab] was to make it very sturdy, so it can't be broken down. It's also very good at making [spike] protein fast, which also has a problem because it leads to a lot of errors, which is another issue ...



The immune cells take up the nanoparticles and carry them through the lymph system into the spleen. Multiple studies have shown that it ends up in the spleen ... the ovaries, the liver, the bone marrow ... The spleen, of course, is very important for producing antibodies."

COVID Shots Confuse Your Immune System

"My impression is that the immune cells don't know what the hell's going on. There's this toxic protein being produced in massive amounts by the immune cells. That's extremely unusual. There's no sign of any kind of viral infection because these RNAs look like human RNAs.



It's as if the human immune cells suddenly decided to make a really toxic protein, and make lots of it — which is exactly what they're doing — and the immune system is completely baffled by this. The immune cells have no clue what to do with it.



Of course, these immune cells that are overloaded with all this spike protein, they say, 'I've got to get rid of this stuff,' so they ship it out as these exosomes. The microRNAs [in the exosomes] think that the recipient cells are going to need those particular signaling molecules to help it do whatever it needs to do to cope with this toxic load.



So, you're spreading the spike protein around to the rest of the body, just to dissipate the toxicity you're coping with in the spleen, I think. Those exosomes are also very good for training antibodies. There was a nice paper that showed the exosomes being released [have] spike protein in their membrane, the exterior of the exosome.



It's quite cool that the spike protein is displayed there, because this allows the immune cells — the B-cells and the T-cells that need to get up close and personal to it — to figure out how to shape their antibodies. The antibodies get shaped to match the toxic protein that's exposed on the surface of the exosomes.



After something like 14 days of the second [jab], the exosomes induced an antibody response. [The researchers] felt the exosomes played a critical role in this extreme antibody response that was produced by the B-cells and the T-cells, the adaptive immune system.



But I think the way the vaccine works is that there's no game that you can choose other than to make antibodies. It's the only way you can fight this. It's a toxic protein that's being produced and released by these immune cells, and the only thing you can do to stop it is to make antibodies.



They try to make lots and lots of antibodies that will glue onto those toxic spike proteins and block them from being able to get in through the ACE2 receptor. That's the job of the antibodies. They do a good job of it, initially ... It's true that they do protect you from disease. Unfortunately, the antibody levels drop pretty dramatically, pretty quickly."

"There's a crossover point at which the enhancing antibodies can be stronger than the protective antibodies, and that's when you can get this antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) that people have seen in the past with [other] coronavirus vaccines. We're still trying to see if that's the case with [the COVID jabs]. There is some evidence here and there, but it's not [conclusive yet]."

The Importance of Cytotoxic T-Cells

The microRNA That Influences Myocarditis Risk

Why Autoimmune Problems May Arise Post-Jab

"Kanduc has written a lot about this. She's an expert on these antibodies ... The [SARS-CoV-2] spike protein is very overlapped with human protein. That means when you build a really strong antibody response to the spike protein, those antibodies can get confused and they can attack a human protein that has a similar sequence.



That's a classic form of autoimmune disease. It's called molecular mimicry. There were many different proteins that matched. It was quite surprising ... It seems to be very well designed to induce autoimmune disease, if you produce antibodies to those sequences in the spike protein."

Neurological Problems in Women

"I feel there's a very strong signal for the idea, which I'm pushing, that you have those immune cells in the spleen making spike protein and releasing it in exosomes. It's been shown in studies on Parkinson's disease that those exosomes travel along nerve fibers.



They'll go along the splanchnic nerve, they'll hook up with the vagus nerve, they'll go up to the brain and get into all these different nerves in the brain. When you look at the VAERS database, you see tremendous signals for all kinds of things that suggest different nerves are being inflamed.



For example, there are 12,000 cases of tinnitus associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and that's only what's reported. Tinnitus is a strong signal. Tinnitus is going to be inflammation of the auditory nerve. This means you have to go all the way from the spleen, up the vagus nerve, and then connect to the auditory nerve to cause tinnitus.



Then you have Bell's palsy, which is inflammation of the facial nerve. You have migraine headache. There are over 8,000 cases of migraine headache, which is linked to an inflammation of the trigeminal nerve.



It probably also goes, I suspect, along the nerve fibers of the spinal column, which may be causing some of these cases where they're finding paralysis. People have a lot of mobility issues connected with these vaccines.



I see the possibility of causing a lot of disturbances to the myelin sheath, and we talk about that in the paper. It involves, again, complex signaling. You can get to the myelin sheath problem through the type-1 interferon disruption.



That, again, involves something called interferon response factor 9 IRF9. This protein triggers the production of sulfatide in the liver, and this protein gets suppressed by these microRNAs that I mentioned earlier."

"I think we're going to see people getting these neurodegenerative diseases earlier and earlier in life than they used to," Seneff says, "and I think anybody who already has any of these diseases is going to have accelerated progression."

We May Soon See an Explosion of Parkinson's Cases

"Parkinson's studies have shown that you can get pathogens in the gut that produce a prion-like protein, which is what the spike protein is. The immune cells then take it up and take it to the spleen. This, of course, causes stress.



A stressed immune cell in the spleen upregulates and produces more alpha-synuclein. Alpha-synuclein is a molecule that fights infection, and that's the molecule that misfolds in association with Parkinson's disease.



I'm fascinated with all of these molecules that are prion-like. There's the prion protein itself, which is associated with CJD, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, but then there's the alpha-synuclein and amyloid beta, there's TDP-43, which is associated with ALS.



All of those diseases are overrepresented in the VAERS database for the COVID shots, compared to all the other vaccines combined over 31 years. It's just completely out of line.



There are 58 cases of Alzheimer's in association with the COVID vaccines, and 13 in association with all the other vaccines over 31 years. That's several times more — 58 versus 13.



CJD is also much more common. It's almost seven times as common in the COVID vaccine cases. CJD is a terrible disease. You get very crippled and die after a few years. That's the classic prion protein [disease]. It's extremely rare. Only 1 in 1 million gets CJD.



There was a person who contacted me from France whose wife got CJD just a few weeks after the second vaccine. He was absolutely convinced the vaccine caused it. There are actually 27 cases [of CJD] reported in VAERS for the COVID-19 vaccines, against only four cases over the entire history of all other vaccines combined."

Health Problems We Can Expect to See More Of

Omicron — A Blessing in Disguise?

"In the first paper that Greg and I wrote, we predicted the vaccines would cause an increased emergence of variants of spike protein, altered versions of the virus, under the pressure of the vaccine," Seneff says.



"Indeed, it looks to me like that's what's happening. But I'm really hopeful with Omicron, because Omicron looks like it's a milder virus, but incredibly infectious. It'll flash through the population and give everybody, essentially, a vaccine. It's kind of like a natural vaccine, I think.



[Research] showed that ... having had Omicron, you were protected, to some extent, from Delta. Delta's disappearing anyway, because Omicron is chasing it out. It's really great. I think Omicron is God's gift from heaven."

What Catalyzes Damage in Athletes?

G-Quadruplexes

"G-quadruplexes are really fascinating, and I don't have a handle on them at all," Seneff says. "It's hard biology, even harder than a lot of the other stuff that I've been reading ...



G4s are basically an arrangement of [guanines]. Guanines are one of the four nucleotides that make up DNA or RNA. Guanine is the G in the G4. What happens is that a sequence of nucleotides on a DNA or an RNA string can fold in on itself and form G-quadruplexes. It's four guanines, at different places on the protein, winding back around and sticking together.



There's a metal in the middle — often potassium or calcium — that helps to stabilize these G4s. The interesting thing about them is that they make the water around them structured. They make gelled water [aka exclusion zone (EZ) water] ...



Those G4s can form in the DNA, and that actually keeps it from becoming active. [The DNA] doesn't get converted into RNA, and it doesn't make protein if it has those G4s. Probably, the EZ water doesn't allow anything to get close. Think of it as being stuck in a gel.



There are a lot of G4s in the promoter regions of these DNA sequences, and there are lots of proteins that have these G4s in their promoter region. Interestingly, there are certain proteins that can unravel them. There are proteins that can bind to them and cause the G4 to undo, and that activates or allows the protein to be expressed.



It's a regulatory element that controls which proteins get to be expressed from the DNA. Many of the proteins that have these G4s in their promoter are cancer oncogenes. As long as they stay gelled, they're inactive, but if they become ungelled, they become active.



It turns out that prion proteins ... [are] made from RNA, and the RNA has these G4s. The protein can bind to the G4s in the RNA and both of them react. The theory is that the protein becomes prion-like. These prion proteins have two ways to be, one is safe and one is not safe, and the G4s increase the risk for prion protein misfolding.



The presence of those G4s, and the meeting with those G4s, increases the risk of misfolding in the prion-like configuration.9 The interesting thing about that is that spike protein is a prion-like protein. The RNA they built for the [COVID jab], they did something called codon optimization, which involved putting a lot more guanines into the RNA than [found] in the original [virus]. They enhanced the guanine.



Enhancing the guanine means increasing the number of G4s, which means increasing the risk of the spike protein misfolding into a prion like protein. I think that the G4s increase the risk, the danger of spike protein [acting] as a prion-like protein.



But we don't really know what the consequence of having all these G4 RNAs in the cytoplasm will be. We have massive numbers of these RNAs sitting there with their G4s. What is that going to do to the rest of the G4 regulatory process? We do not know. Nobody knows. Nobody has a clue."

Summary

Sources and References: