Shimla, Manali wear white blanket

Chanshal Peak has got about 6-ft of snowfall.

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh since Saturday night has brought life to a standstill, particularly in tribal areas.The weather is mostly cloudyhe said.As per the State Emergency Operation Centre Report, the Atal Tunnel north-south portal has got around one feet of snowfall and it is still continuing., Gulaba 10 inches and tourist town Manali 3 inches.State capital Shimla has got 6 inches of snow. All the city roads and major roads connecting upper areas of the district with the capital town are blocked for traffic, said Shimla SP Monika Bhutungru.Chail in Solan got one-ft snowfall. It is also the season's first snowfall in Chail. In Lahaul-Spiti Koksar and Sissu near the north portal of the, Keylong got 3 inches of snow and Kaza 2 inches.Rakchham, Sangla and Kalpa in Kinnaur district got 5 inches of snow, Morang 3 inches, Nichar 4 inches and Pooh 2 inches.Barot 4 inches and Janjheli 3 inches.The remote Pangi valley in Chamba district got 3 inches of snow and tourist town Dalhousie 1 inch. Bharmour got 6 inches of snowfall. Triund, the trekkers' destination, overlooking Dharamshala received heavy snowfall besides Naddi village and Dharmkot also got snowfall.Four youth have gone missing in the Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Dharamshala town. They belong from villages nearby Dharamshala. They had gone on trekking near the Rising Star Hill. SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta said a rescue operation has been launched but bad weather is hampering the efforts. She said the rescue teams had been able to contact one of the missing youth as his phone was working and he said that they were stranded after a snow storm.