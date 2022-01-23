This bolide was spotted from Spain on January 20, at 1:31 local time (equivalent to 0:31 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 180,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Atlantic Ocean. It began at an altitude of about 112 km over the ocean, in front of Morocco, moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 78 km over the ocean, in front of Morocco.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).