Snow in Mykonos and in most of Greece

Mykonos woke up on Sunday covered in snow, a rare event on the cosmopolitan Greek island.Locals captured the fairytale scenes as snow covered the famous beaches of the island, such as Psarou, Super Paradise, and Elia.As forecasted in an emergency bulletin released by the National Meteorological Service on Friday,Extreme weather conditions are expected in areas of Greece on Saturday and Monday, as the 'Elpis" weather front brings low temperatures, heavy snowfall, and gale-force winds.Temperatures throughout the country will gradually fall from Saturday, with highs of no more than to 3 degrees Celsius from Monday to Wednesday.Macedonia and Thrace can expect snow from Saturday, followed by Thessaly, eastern Central Greece and Evia. By Saturday night, there will be snowfall in the Aegean and on Monday in eastern the Peloponnese, Crete and the Dodecanese. Much of the country will experience heavy snowfall on Tuesday, too."On Sunday the color white, which indicates a high probability of snowfall, covers most of the Aegean islands, most areas of Crete and the northern Dodecanese even at a low altitude," meteorologist Sakis Arnaoutoglou said.Schools across Attica are expected to remain closed on Tuesday due to the weather front according to a statement by Attica Regional Governor George Patoulis on Sunday."I believe that schools will definitely be closed across Attica on Tuesday," said Patoulis in an interview with SKAI network.The governor also mentioned that he has called an emergency meeting with all of Attica's mayors to deliberate on the situation for Monday, and estimated that the official announcements will be made on Sunday afternoon.