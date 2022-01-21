A magnitude-6.3 offshore earthquake occurred off the east coast of Kyushu at around 01:08 JST Jan. 22.The epicenter was about 24 km (15 miles) south-southeast of Saiki, Japan.Strong shaking was probably felt in areas of southern Japan near the epicenter, particularly in eastern Kyushu.The temblor did not immediately prompt the US Tsunami Warning System to issue a tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat. No casualties or damage were immediately reported in connection with the earthquake.