Triple-jabbed over-30s have higher infection rates than the unvaccinated, UKHSA data show
Daily Sceptic
Thu, 20 Jan 2022 17:35 UTC
The change means we have to start over in our week-by-week comparisons, so the infection rates by age for this period are depicted above and the unadjusted vaccine effectiveness figures are depicted below.
Scotland, Ontario and Iceland, and the UKHSA should be investigating this striking phenomenon properly by quantifying the potential confounders and producing adjusted estimates from the data.
Instead, the agency continues to insist, ludicrously, that "comparing case rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated populations should not be used to estimate vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection". (A new 'fact check' from Full Fatuous has even appeared to hammer home the point again.) But that is an untenable position - of course vaccine effectiveness can be estimated by "comparing case rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated populations" - and as I noted in a post earlier, this is shown once more by the U.S. CDC, which has just published a report estimating hazard rates (an equivalent quantity to vaccine effectiveness) by doing just that. Furthermore, while the CDC study controlled for prior infection and adjusted for age, it deemed biases from other potential confounders to be "minimal". This shows up the UKHSA's excuses for what they are, and they should no longer be accepted.
For completeness, here are the charts for hospitalisations and deaths, though again the sharp rise this week is an artefact owing to switching to triple-jabbed only. The UKHSA report's official estimate of vaccine effectiveness for the double-dosed against hospitalisation from Omicron after six months is 30-55%.
estimate the missing data from this week's, and comes to a disturbing conclusion: that the two-dose-only group have much higher Covid death rates than the unvaccinated. This is disturbing as the report states that the high risk are prioritised for boosters, meaning the death rate in the remaining two-dose-only population should be biased low, not high.
