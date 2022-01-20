A remote coastal town in Western Australia, Onslow, registered a temperature of. The record was first set in 1960.Not just Onslow, but other Western Australian sites including Roebourne airport and Mardie also hit 50.5C.Several other towns in the region are also likely to set temperature records for January or any time of the year. Iron-ore export hub Karratha reached 48.4C as it exceeded its previous high of 48.2C.