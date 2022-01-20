Australian town records hottest day on record

A remote coastal town in Western Australia, Onslow, registered a temperature of 50.7C, matching its hottest ever recorded temperature. The record was first set in 1960.

While several parts of the globe are battling extremely cold conditions, Australia is recording high temperatures.

Not just Onslow, but other Western Australian sites including Roebourne airport and Mardie also hit 50.5C.

Several other towns in the region are also likely to set temperature records for January or any time of the year. Iron-ore export hub Karratha reached 48.4C as it exceeded its previous high of 48.2C.