After Emmanuel Macron's speeches in the European Parliament on January 19, he invited journalists for a press briefing. Except that one of them, working for the Financial times, explained on social networks, video in support, that "journalists [sont] sort[is] a Macron-Metsola press conference [présidente du Parlement européen]", since the Head of State "will not answer questions from the media".This journalist lamented in a second tweet that"It seems that the Elysée insisted on some form of press release (without questions)," she also tweeted. France Info confirmed the information at the end of the afternoon: "While Emmanuel Macron was to respond to journalists in Strasbourg after his speech before Parliament, the press conference was transformed into a statement, without questions. In protest, some European journalists left the room before the start of the intervention.CNews journalist Loïc Signor assured that he was one of the journalists who left the room where the press conference was to take place: "After several hours of waiting at the European Parliament, the journalists learned that there would be no no questions during President Macron's press conference... We left the room!"In another video, relayed by Sóler Cárdenas - who defines herself as "a 3.0 journalist and correspondent for Latin America" - we can see Emmanuel Macron being arrested by an individual, probably a journalist."You, I had already made you in December on the French presidency", justifies Emmanuel Macron who affirms that soldiers were waiting for him "so that he can present his wishes".To another individual, also probably a journalist, who would have liked to question him (in particular on the exchanges he had with MEPs and a presidential candidate Yannick Jadot), Emmanuel Macron insisted: "I'm not going to make comments on what I have just done, as a matter of principle. So. There, I came to answer the deputies."