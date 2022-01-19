'Hopefully it´ll be enough to help kids with tutors and getting the medical care they need to help them recover from this. A lot of this isn´t covered by insurance. These additional needs, they cost money.'

A host of Michigan state and Flint city officials implicated in the Flint water crisis will escape racketeering charges after the state's attorney general disbanded the prosecution team working on the case.who were part of the three-year long investigation under the previous attorney general Bill Schuette.charged with financial fraud thought to be behind the public health scandal in whichNessel rebuilt a new prosecution team to continue with the investigation, but although several defendants were re-indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and perjury last year, the racketeering charges were dropped.Sources close to the case told the Guardian that the officials would have been prosecuted under RICO laws - a tactic often used to charge organized crime groups - butin the absence of proper water treatment and outdated equipment.The tragedy and Flint became a symbol of social injustice in the United States, and led to bothIn a money-saving move, Flint managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder and regulators in his administration allowed the city to use the Flint River in 2014-15 to supply citizens' drinking water, while another pipeline was being built from Lake Huron.It can harm a child's brain development and cause attention and behavior problems.It is believed that anywhereThe lead poisoning of thousands of the city's children threatens to have catastrophic health consequences lasting for decades.prompting several lawsuits and neglect charges to be brought against Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.also resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people in 2014-2015.The chairman of Flint city council Eric Mays, said he believes that'Was it a lack of political or legal will? I cannot say. But it bothers me to this day her team hasn't addressed it.'When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Nessel's office said: 'The prosecution team reviewed all the evidence and pursued all viable charges,' according to the Guardian.The financial fraud charges initially levied at the officials were of particular importance, as- which left tens of thousands of citizens drinking poisoned water -The city would likely have been unable to pay the tens of millions of dollars needed to make the switch without the fraudulent funding as it was already at its borrowing limit. Flint switched back to a Detroit regional water agency in fall 2015 after Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha publicly reported elevated lead levels in children.Some critics said the disaster in the predominantly Black city was an example of environmental racism.So far, the only person to be convicted in relation to the Flint Water Crisis is Corinne Miller from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who was sentenced to a year of probation, 300 hours of community service and fined $1,200.Many residents of the city continue to drink bottled water to this day, even though the water system is once again fed from the lake and the lead pipes have been mostly replaced.Some 57 percent of Flint's 100,000 residents are Black, and more than a third live below the poverty line.Most of the money - $600 million - is coming directly from state coffers, which was accused of repeatedly overlooking the risks of using the Flint River without properly treating the water.Flint resident Melissa Mays, a 43-year-old social worker unrelated to council chair Eric Mays, said her three sons have had medical problems and learning challenges due to lead. Mays said of the payout:The deal makes money available to up to 20,000 Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills.