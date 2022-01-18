Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
American Meteor Society
Tue, 18 Jan 2022 13:52 UTC
For this event, we received one video.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
- UK sends 'defensive weapons and small number of British troops' to Ukraine whilst also inviting Russia for diplomatic talks
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 3 in Malawi
- Saudi-led Arab coalition resumes airstrikes on Yemen following Houthi drone attack on UAE airports & oil depot
- West no longer considering cutting Russia off Swift, considers sanctions instead
- Epic street art mocking Biden and Fauci's COVID mandates appear in DC
- Plans for Kazakhstan 'regime change' announced by Kazakh financier convicted of murder & fraud, appeals to Macron & West for help
- Covid kills poor as rich get richer - report
- They are making an example of Novak Djokovic. Here's why.
- Pentagon Fails Trillion Dollar Audit (Again!)
- Biden Administration quietly making lists of religious vaccine objectors
- Best of the Web: Mass Formation Psychosis: Deployed on You by Elites After Over 200 Years of Study
- Brace yourself for impact: Elite launch 'Great Collapse' of Western civilization
- Best of the Web: Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Montevideo in Uruguay under water following unprecedented heavy rains, a month's worth of rain in 2 hours - nearly 6 inches in just an HOUR
- If Biden backtracked any faster from Tuesday's speech, he'd be moonwalking
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Collapsing Narratives: Medical Misinformation Now Indistinguishable From The Science!
- Best of the Web: Latest, brilliant Neil Oliver monologue: 'They call us hateful childish idiots, but then, what are they?'
- Absurd 'antisemitism' charge against Emma Watson has exposed witchhunt strategy of Israel supporters
- UK sends 'defensive weapons and small number of British troops' to Ukraine whilst also inviting Russia for diplomatic talks
- Saudi-led Arab coalition resumes airstrikes on Yemen following Houthi drone attack on UAE airports & oil depot
- West no longer considering cutting Russia off Swift, considers sanctions instead
- Plans for Kazakhstan 'regime change' announced by Kazakh financier convicted of murder & fraud, appeals to Macron & West for help
- Pentagon Fails Trillion Dollar Audit (Again!)
- Biden Administration quietly making lists of religious vaccine objectors
- Best of the Web: Mass Formation Psychosis: Deployed on You by Elites After Over 200 Years of Study
- Brace yourself for impact: Elite launch 'Great Collapse' of Western civilization
- If Biden backtracked any faster from Tuesday's speech, he'd be moonwalking
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Collapsing Narratives: Medical Misinformation Now Indistinguishable From The Science!
- Best of the Web: Latest, brilliant Neil Oliver monologue: 'They call us hateful childish idiots, but then, what are they?'
- Tulsi Gabbard knocks Biden admin as 'authoritarian' and 'unacceptable'
- 2022: The Year Ahead
- Clear Evidence that Flight 77 Hit The Pentagon on 9/11 - a Parody
- New Virginia governor rescinds mask & vaccine mandate in 1st order UPDATE: Youngkin signs total of 11 Executive Actions
- ZeroHedge: 'Global economy heading for mother of all supply chain shocks - China locking down ports to blame'
- US official threatens Russia with 'sharp pain' inflicted 'very fast'
- Kremlin tells CNN about possibility of weapons deployment to Ukraine
- US to train 'Ukrainian insurgents' in EU - media
- Biden turning US into 'large-scale version of Venezuela,' Trump claims
- Epic street art mocking Biden and Fauci's COVID mandates appear in DC
- Covid kills poor as rich get richer - report
- They are making an example of Novak Djokovic. Here's why.
- Best of the Web: Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle
- Absurd 'antisemitism' charge against Emma Watson has exposed witchhunt strategy of Israel supporters
- Israel should repeat 1948 military operation in Negev against Palestinians, says general
- Sir Keir Starmer says he did nothing wrong after photo emerges of him drinking beer with staff during lockdown
- Amnesty International calls out Italy: Unvaccinated shouldn't face discrimination
- Best of the Web: China's trade surplus hit a record in 2021 as exports rose
- "We failed": Danish newspaper apologizes for publishing official COVID narratives without questioning them
- Friends plus ex-royal guard claim Prince Andrew likely dated Ghislaine Maxwell
- 16,000 pigs to be culled amid African swine fever in Malaysia
- Explosion & fire at gas station in Germany kills 2
- Soviet throwback: Doc recommends ivermectin, loses license, must undergo PSYCH EVALUATION for Covid 'falsehoods'
- Deported tennis star Djokovic receives hero's welcome in Serbia
- The Ghost of Martin Luther King Jr Will Haunt Covid Faucists
- Flashback: Martin Luther King's powerful critique of scientific racism and scientific materialism
- Australia finally allows people vaccinated with Sputnik V to enter into the country
- 'Enough of Covid dictatorship': Lockdown protest in Hungary attracts hundreds
- Freighter breakdown temporarily blocks traffic through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Early hominid in China had biggest known brain of the time
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds
- 'After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us': meet the most bombed nation in the world
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Why did the world choose a gold standard instead of a silver standard?
- Flashback: The Dispilio Tablet: The earliest known written text?
- Archaeologists say horned 'Viking' helmets were actually from a different civilization
- A brief history of time
- Earth's interior is cooling faster than expected
- Intelligent design at work? Plant biologist finds "mutation is very non-random"
- 1,000-light-year wide bubble surrounding Earth is source of all nearby, young stars
- FedEx requests FAA permission to add anti-missile laser system to cargo planes
- Your gut senses the difference between real sugar and artificial sweetener
- Word goes woke: Microsoft introduces politically correct feature that suggests alternatives for 'offensive' phrases like 'mankind'
- Teenage hacker takes control of more than 20 Teslas through a flaw in third-party software
- Study of hydras indicates there was sleep before there were brains
- Sheldrake vindicated. The Morphogenic Field is real and scientists show how to use it to understand nature
- Newly discovered type of 'strange metal' could lead to deep insights
- Solar Cycle 25 sunspot count exceeds expectations for 15 straight months - NOAA
- Premature rejection in science: The case of the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- Chemists use DNA to build the world's tiniest antenna
- US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human
- Experiment reveals antimatter and matter respond to gravity in the same way
- China's Chang'E-5 lander makes first onsite detection of water on the moon
- New cholera strain replaced older strains during the seventh cholera pandemic
- Google & Facebook fined for spying on users
- Cosmic first: Scientists observe red supergiant just before it explodes
- Coherent interstellar magnetic field detected
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 3 in Malawi
- Montevideo in Uruguay under water following unprecedented heavy rains, a month's worth of rain in 2 hours - nearly 6 inches in just an HOUR
- Tonga eruption likely the world's largest in 30 years - scientist
- Greater Toronto Area digs out as over a foot of snow hits overnight
- Winter snow storm batters US south-east as more than 250,000 lose power
- Tonga eruption could have 'cooling effect' on southern hemisphere - scientist
- Volcano eruption in Tonga deemed 'once-in-a-millennium' event
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: An in-depth look at why Tonga erupted
- Heavy rainfall causes floods, cars washed away in Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Israel hit by massive flooding
- Two people drowned by abnormally high waves in Peru after Tonga volcano
- Winter storm leaves more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity
- Multiple tornadoes spawned by winter storm damage homes in Florida
- Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
- Best of the Web: Tsunami waves hit Tonga after massive underwater volcanic eruption sends debris and ash 20km into the sky
- 6 die due to heavy snowfall in Japan - 21 inches in just 12 hours, bad weather expected to continue
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
- Snowcat completely buried by recent snowfall in Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado - 18 feet of snow so far this season
- Yakutat in Alaska declares disaster emergency, citing an imminent threat of roofs collapsing due to heavy snow loads
- Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways in Kentucky
- Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
- Meteor fireball over Rajasthan, India on January 2
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Bright meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other countries on January 13
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean (Jan. 12)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on January 12
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Philippines on January 9
- Meteor fireball lights up sky above Mexico City on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 7)
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on January 9
- Impressive meteor fireball over Spain (January 9)
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on January 7
- Meteor fireball over France on January 6
- Meteor fireball over England on January 6
- NASA says Pittsburgh New Year's Day meteor explosion equivalent to 30 tonnes of TNT
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland on January 3
- Myocarditis tops list of COVID vaccine injuries among 12-17 year olds, VAERS data show
- MIT research scientist says kids should not receive COVID vaccines
- Gene that causes resistance to one of 'world's most important antibiotics' discovered in Georgia water
- SOTT Focus: SARS-CoV-2 is a Real Virus And it HAS Been Isolated on Numerous Occasions
- Best of the Web: Omicron in Scotland: Covid case rates lowest in UNVACCINATED, double-jabbed elderly are driving rise in hospital admissions
- Best of the Web: Melatonin linked to significantly reduced COVID-19 mortality
- Cannabinoids from hemp prevent covid-19 coronavirus from entering human cells
- Global spread of autoimmune disease blamed on western diet
- Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
- Some healthcare workers have pre-existing immunity to Covid, study finds
- The Imperial College finally acknowledges pre-existing immunity to COVID-19. What took it so long?
- SOTT Focus: Ivor Cummins & Donal O'Neill's 'COVID Chronicles' Documentary
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Formation Psychosis
- COVID-19: T cells from common colds can protect against coronavirus infection, study finds
- German study reveals disturbing trend on child mental health during lockdown
- UK nurse reportedly recovers from COVID-19 coma after receiving Viagra
- Covid-19 vaccines linked to change in menstrual cycles: Study
- Babies born during pandemic's first year score slightly lower on a developmental screening test
- Dementia cases set to triple globally
- Microclots: the key to long Covid?
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
The People's Champion
Quote of the Day
We are more often treacherous through weakness than through calculation.
- Francois De La Rochefoucauld
Recent Comments
During the whole history of humanity, just very few persons had speak , see and learn from Aliens............, that really exist, and all IS...
I'd change it to Trust the Scientology, just for fun.
'UFOs and "Extraterrestrial Life" Agenda EXPOSED IN 10 MINUTES: A WARNING TO HUMANITY' [Link]
I can see the EU vassals wetting themselves aready ...
Mars Life-Like Carbon, Galactic Sheet Signatures | S0 News Jan.18.2022 [Link]