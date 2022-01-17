© bertha wang/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

China's trade surplus hit a record high in 2021, boosted by strong exports that have topped market expectations since their pandemic recovery.For the full year,, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.Imports increased 30.1% in 2021, buoyed in part by soaring commodity prices. That translated to an annual trade surplus of $676.43 billion, surpassing the previous high of $593.9 billion in 2015, according to data provider Wind.In December, China's exports rose 20.9% from a year earlier, slowing from November's 22.0% growth but faster than the 19.0% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Imports increased 19.5% last month, slower than the 31.7% rise in November and the 24.2% growth estimated by economists. The trade surplus stood at $94.46 billion in December, higher than November's and market expectations.The government's harsh Covid-19 control measures limited local infections and enabled factories and exporters to continue production and operations, despite short-term disruptions by new outbreaks.The customs bureau said Friday that China's foreign trade-exports and imports combined-topped $6 trillion for the first time in 2021.