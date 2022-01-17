Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
American Meteor Society
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 11:25 UTC
For this event, we received 4 videos.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 'Enough of Covid dictatorship': Lockdown protest in Hungary attracts hundreds
- Heavy rainfall causes floods, cars washed away in Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Freighter breakdown temporarily blocks traffic through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Clear Evidence that Flight 77 Hit The Pentagon on 9/11 - a Parody
- BREAKING: Critical evidence has already gone missing as Georgia officials open ballot trafficking investigation
- New Virginia governor rescinds mask & vaccine mandate in 1st order UPDATE: Youngkin signs total of 11 Executive Actions
- Thousands protest against tougher Covid rules in France
- Microsoft launches 'inclusivity' checker
- Israel hit by massive flooding
- US schools struggling with a wave of student misbehaviour following lockdowns
- Two people drowned by abnormally high waves in Peru after Tonga volcano
- Global economy heading for 'Mother of all' supply chain shocks as China locks down ports
- US official threatens Russia with 'sharp pain' inflicted 'very fast'
- Kremlin tells CNN about possibility of weapons deployment to Ukraine
- US to train 'Ukrainian insurgents' in EU - media
- Biden turning US into 'large-scale version of Venezuela,' Trump claims
- Turkey striving for rapid de-dollarization
- The GOP senator Fauci called a 'moron' to introduce FAUCI Act on financial disclosures
- Professor Ehud Qimron: "Ministry of Health, it's time to admit failure"
- Clear Evidence that Flight 77 Hit The Pentagon on 9/11 - a Parody
- New Virginia governor rescinds mask & vaccine mandate in 1st order UPDATE: Youngkin signs total of 11 Executive Actions
- Global economy heading for 'Mother of all' supply chain shocks as China locks down ports
- US official threatens Russia with 'sharp pain' inflicted 'very fast'
- Kremlin tells CNN about possibility of weapons deployment to Ukraine
- US to train 'Ukrainian insurgents' in EU - media
- Biden turning US into 'large-scale version of Venezuela,' Trump claims
- Turkey striving for rapid de-dollarization
- The GOP senator Fauci called a 'moron' to introduce FAUCI Act on financial disclosures
- Ukraine changes its mind (again) on culprit behind cyberattack
- Still squirming: Former Israeli PM Netanyahu 'negotiating plea deal in corruption case'
- Debrief: Head of Russia-led bloc reveals details of Kazakhstan mission
- Russia's FSB shuts down notorious REvil ransomware gang following request by US authorities
- Senator publishes Fauci's unredacted financial disclosures, accuses him of being misleading
- Russia is in the right: The West promised not to enlarge NATO & these promises were broken
- Best of the Web: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's interview on Channel One's "The Great Game" political talk show, Moscow, January 13, 2022
- US accuses Russia of preparing 'false flag' operation to attack Ukraine
- Tulsi Gabbard blasts Joe Biden: 'He has betrayed us all'
- Best of the Web: Defying US Caesar Act, China admits Syria into BRI
- England to dump 'hundreds of thousands' of Covid boosters due to overstocking & amidst increasing number no shows
- 'Enough of Covid dictatorship': Lockdown protest in Hungary attracts hundreds
- Freighter breakdown temporarily blocks traffic through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
- BREAKING: Critical evidence has already gone missing as Georgia officials open ballot trafficking investigation
- Thousands protest against tougher Covid rules in France
- Microsoft launches 'inclusivity' checker
- US schools struggling with a wave of student misbehaviour following lockdowns
- Professor Ehud Qimron: "Ministry of Health, it's time to admit failure"
- Left-wing group secured $158M taxpayer-funded contract to help illegal immigrants avoid deportation
- Former Obama WH adviser pleads guilty to wire fraud
- Drone seen flying over Forsmark nuclear plant in Sweden, police deploy helicopter patrol
- Texas synagogue accused hostage taker identified as British national
- Lunatic Florida Dem Gov. candidate compares Ron DeSantis to Hitler
- Dutch cafes & bars defy lockdown in protest against nonsensical restrictions
- Democrat group hides comments accusing Nike of slave labor after praising company
- Seniors to be fined for violating vaccine mandate
- CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
- Singapore workers who refuse vaccination risk losing their jobs
- Fire breaks out at New Jersey chemical plant, nearby residents evacuated
- Two New York carjackings caught on camera, violent incidents and crime spikes by 30% since 2020
- YouTube suspends and demonetizes Dan Bongino over content questioning 'mask fascists'
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds
- 'After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us': meet the most bombed nation in the world
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Why did the world choose a gold standard instead of a silver standard?
- Flashback: The Dispilio Tablet: The earliest known written text?
- Archaeologists say horned 'Viking' helmets were actually from a different civilization
- A brief history of time
- Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader Prince Louis Rwagasore, book claims
- Arctic hunter-gatherers were advanced ironworkers more than 2,000 years ago
- Intelligent design at work? Plant biologist finds "mutation is very non-random"
- 1,000-light-year wide bubble surrounding Earth is source of all nearby, young stars
- FedEx requests FAA permission to add anti-missile laser system to cargo planes
- Your gut senses the difference between real sugar and artificial sweetener
- Word goes woke: Microsoft introduces politically correct feature that suggests alternatives for 'offensive' phrases like 'mankind'
- Teenage hacker takes control of more than 20 Teslas through a flaw in third-party software
- Study of hydras indicates there was sleep before there were brains
- Sheldrake vindicated. The Morphogenic Field is real and scientists show how to use it to understand nature
- Newly discovered type of 'strange metal' could lead to deep insights
- Solar Cycle 25 sunspot count exceeds expectations for 15 straight months - NOAA
- Premature rejection in science: The case of the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- Chemists use DNA to build the world's tiniest antenna
- US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human
- Experiment reveals antimatter and matter respond to gravity in the same way
- China's Chang'E-5 lander makes first onsite detection of water on the moon
- New cholera strain replaced older strains during the seventh cholera pandemic
- Google & Facebook fined for spying on users
- Cosmic first: Scientists observe red supergiant just before it explodes
- Coherent interstellar magnetic field detected
- Researchers find that goldfish can learn how to drive
- Heavy rainfall causes floods, cars washed away in Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Israel hit by massive flooding
- Two people drowned by abnormally high waves in Peru after Tonga volcano
- Winter storm leaves more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity
- Multiple tornadoes spawned by winter storm damage homes in Florida
- Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
- Best of the Web: Tsunami waves hit Tonga after massive underwater volcanic eruption sends debris and ash 20km into the sky
- 6 die due to heavy snowfall in Japan - 21 inches in just 12 hours, bad weather expected to continue
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
- Snowcat completely buried by recent snowfall in Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado - 18 feet of snow so far this season
- Yakutat in Alaska declares disaster emergency, citing an imminent threat of roofs collapsing due to heavy snow loads
- Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways in Kentucky
- Thousands displaced, at least 15 dead after more floods and landslides in Minas Gerais, Brazil - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Geomagnetic storm watch issued for Earth: Impact possible late Saturday
- Rare snowy owl soars over Washington DC
- Wolf population growing near Athens, Greece
- Dead whale washes ashore in Little Compton, Rhode Island
- Man dies after being attacked by dogs inside house in Lampeter, Wales
- Hundreds of thousands left without electricity amid record-breaking heatwave in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Snow storms hit northern, northeastern Japan - foot of snow in just 3 hours
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Bright meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other countries on January 13
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean (Jan. 12)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on January 12
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Philippines on January 9
- Meteor fireball lights up sky above Mexico City on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 7)
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on January 9
- Impressive meteor fireball over Spain (January 9)
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on January 7
- Meteor fireball over France on January 6
- Meteor fireball over England on January 6
- NASA says Pittsburgh New Year's Day meteor explosion equivalent to 30 tonnes of TNT
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 4
- Meteor fireball over Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on January 2
- Best of the Web: Omicron in Scotland: Covid case rates lowest in UNVACCINATED, double-jabbed elderly are driving rise in hospital admissions
- Best of the Web: Melatonin linked to significantly reduced COVID-19 mortality
- Cannabinoids from hemp prevent covid-19 coronavirus from entering human cells
- Global spread of autoimmune disease blamed on western diet
- Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
- Some healthcare workers have pre-existing immunity to Covid, study finds
- The Imperial College finally acknowledges pre-existing immunity to COVID-19. What took it so long?
- SOTT Focus: Ivor Cummins & Donal O'Neill's 'COVID Chronicles' Documentary
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Formation Psychosis
- COVID-19: T cells from common colds can protect against coronavirus infection, study finds
- German study reveals disturbing trend on child mental health during lockdown
- UK nurse reportedly recovers from COVID-19 coma after receiving Viagra
- Covid-19 vaccines linked to change in menstrual cycles: Study
- Babies born during pandemic's first year score slightly lower on a developmental screening test
- Dementia cases set to triple globally
- Microclots: the key to long Covid?
- Research shows over 70s 10 times less likely to die from Covid than last year & kids don't need vaccines
- Immune system can fight Omicron, says new study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Transhumanist Agenda
- 'Flurona': Israel records its first case of patient with COVID and flu at same time
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
Manchester M60 Ring Road, northern England
Quote of the Day
Evil deeds do not prosper; the slow man catches up with the swift.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
My phone refuses to recognise the name Joseph. It comes up in quotes as if to say it’s a made up word. So it’s not just Microsoft. Seems religious...
As opposed to dull pain, over a number of years. Looks like the US is looking for an 'enemy'. How do you distract the public again?
Dr. Sam White Interview - Doctors Are Being Suppressed, Censored & Attacked For Telling The Truth [Link]
The former head of Israeli intelligence services, political-military analyst Yakov Kedmi, believes that in the event of a war with Russia, Ukraine...
LOL.............. The Burka when will arrive ???????????????