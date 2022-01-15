Fire in the Sky
Bright meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 14)
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 10:42 UTC
The fireball overflew south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 86 km over southwest of the province of Ciudad Real (region of Castilla-La Mancha), moved east, and ended at a height of around 23 km over the same province. The preliminary analysis of this event shows that the rock was not fully destroyed in the atmosphere: a small part of the meteoroid survived and reached the ground as a meteorite.
This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, Madrid (Universidad Complutense), and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the main investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).
Manchester M60 Ring Road, northern England
Quote of the Day
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
- D.H. Lawrence
