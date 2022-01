© Getty Images



A Canadian father who has not been vaccinated against Covid has temporarily lost the right to see his 12-year-old child.A judge ruled his visits would not be in the child's "best interest".It followed a request by the father to extend his visiting time during the holidays.The judge's decision, made at the end of last month in Quebec province,The mother lives with her partner and two other children who are too young to be vaccinated.The judge said it was not "in the child's best interest to have contact with their father" due to the recent increase in Covid cases in French-speaking Quebec.Quebec, which has seen the highest number of Covid-related deaths in Canada, announced earlier this week it would impose a tax on residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.Although only about 12% of Quebec residents are eligible for the vaccine and remain unvaccinated, they make up over a quarter of all hospital cases.