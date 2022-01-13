© screenshot

About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler worked as a reporter and feature writer for numerous newspapers and as a staff writer for Rolling Stone Magazine. He turned to writing books full time and is the author The Geography of Nowhere, Home from Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, The Long Emergency, World Made by Hand, and at least 13 more. He has lectured at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, MIT, RPI, U of Virginia and other colleges as well as many professional appearances such as the AIA, the APA, and National Trust for Historic Preservation.

We are at a strange pass in The Saga of Covid. It seems the spikey virus wants to leave center stage... is weary of all the attention... wants to fade into the eternal parade of microorganisms that cozily coexist within the human life-stream — like Tony Fauci's HIV, a fellow traveler in the old-time throng of human viruses, now semi-retired, and yet still every bit as mysterious in the actual mechanism of AIDS as it was when Dr. Fauci pinned his NIAID distinguished service medal on its elusive bosom, so to speak (but you'd have to read Bobby Kennedy's book on Fauci to get the drift of that).Omicron is sweeping the country, as love once did in George Gershwin's day. (We are a different country now, as anyone tuned into the Turner Classics Movie channel can discover.)the 36-hour head cold that Covid-19 has been demoted to.a mere wise-cracking gecko compared to the roaring dragon that was Covid-19 in the winter of 2020.kind of an embarrassment to "vaccine" tyrants who still seek to jab every arm on earth, and at ever-shortening intervals —only with syringes running amok instead of brooms.(the one headed by the ectoplasmic "Joe Biden")its Swiss army knife of destruction.shut down their businesses, lock them in their homes, screw them out of their livelihoods, delete their reputations, board-up their social venues, cancel their careers, revoke their licenses, drag them into court, fine them into penury, cram them into prison camps, and much more.And if the front page of The New York Times is the party's id, a signifier of intent,Notice today's lead headline, top left above the fold (as we used to say when the darn thing was printed on paper).Dunno about you, but to me that suggests theForgive the rather glum reality-test, but war with Russia over Ukraine is for sure something that the USA probably can't handle. The most likely outcome would be a king-hell embarrassment on the battlefield, not just because we would be fighting on Russia's door-sill where sheer logistics favor our adversary (with ready re-supply and all), but— with gal bomber pilots in pregnancy flight-suits and other novelties of "diversity & inclusion" —...The second most likely outcome of this face-off with Russia would beUnderlying this lunacy is The USA's perverse wish to enlist Ukraine in NATO — Ukraine, that mighty economic powerhouse (not).a hollowed-out shell of a place whose mojo left on the 9:10 train to Palookaville decades ago, and has been on international life-support since the DC Deep State ran its 2014 "color revolution" in the Maidan Square. The Russians object to American huggermugger in Ukraine becauseWell, sure, you may be thinking, countries make all kinds of insincere cockamamie agreements all the time, in the darkness of bad faith, and so what? This is geopolitical hardball. Grow up!Okay, forgive me... that may be what Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his genius deputies in Foggy Bottom are thinking... not you.Ukraine, when not actually a part of greater Russia, has been in its acknowledged sphere-of-influence since before George Washington even thought about chopping down any cherry trees.which has been invaded and torched by European invaders twice in modern history (Napoleon, 1812; Hitler, 1941),And, by the way,We can't even take care of the junkies, psychotics, and misbegotten lining the sidewalks of a dozen American cities, and now we propose to adopt the poorest country in that remote corner of the world?Which brings us back toIn The Saga of Covid there is a monster under the bed. The ballyhooed and mandated vaxxes apparently have the ability to kill and maim people who have taken them long after Covid-19 exits stage-left.kids dropping dead of heart attacks, pro athletes, ditto, the VAERS numbers reporting over 21,000 vaccine-implicated deaths (out of a grossly under-reported actual figure) plus over a million adverse reaction reports (ditto under-reported).Meanwhile, a report out of Indianapolis-based the OneAmerica Life Insurance company, a $100-billion outfit, announced last week thatThe number was described as "huge, huge... greater than a three-sigma event... unheard of," according to company CEO Scott Davison, who added thatWhat's killing these people? Could it be Dr. Fauci's prescription for vaxxing up everyone in the land? I guess, sooner or later, we're going to find out.