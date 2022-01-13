Omicron is sweeping the country, as love once did in George Gershwin's day. (We are a different country now, as anyone tuned into the Turner Classics Movie channel can discover.) Omicron: the 36-hour head cold that Covid-19 has been demoted to. Omicron: a mere wise-cracking gecko compared to the roaring dragon that was Covid-19 in the winter of 2020. Omicron: kind of an embarrassment to "vaccine" tyrants who still seek to jab every arm on earth, and at ever-shortening intervals — like a med school version of The Sorcerer's Apprentice, only with syringes running amok instead of brooms.
The Party-of-Chaos (the one headed by the ectoplasmic "Joe Biden") does not want to let go of Covid-19, its Swiss army knife of destruction. With Covid-19, you can push people around and mess with their lives every which way, shut down their businesses, lock them in their homes, screw them out of their livelihoods, delete their reputations, board-up their social venues, cancel their careers, revoke their licenses, drag them into court, fine them into penury, cram them into prison camps, and much more.
If Covid-19 actually does make that move to exit the scene, the Party-of-Chaos will have to find a new focus for its anxiety-driven lunacy. And if the front page of The New York Times is the party's id, a signifier of intent, then the focus will shift to fomenting war with Russia.
Notice today's lead headline, top left above the fold (as we used to say when the darn thing was printed on paper).
Underlying this lunacy is The USA's perverse wish to enlist Ukraine in NATO — Ukraine, that mighty economic powerhouse (not). What Ukraine is... is a super-sized version of Detroit, a hollowed-out shell of a place whose mojo left on the 9:10 train to Palookaville decades ago, and has been on international life-support since the DC Deep State ran its 2014 "color revolution" in the Maidan Square. The Russians object to American huggermugger in Ukraine because following the implosion of the Soviet Union, we promised the Russians no expansion of NATO in the direction of their border. Yes, we did. We said that.
Well, sure, you may be thinking, countries make all kinds of insincere cockamamie agreements all the time, in the darkness of bad faith, and so what? This is geopolitical hardball. Grow up! We want Ukraine on our side now and Russia can just go pound sand.... Okay, forgive me... that may be what Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his genius deputies in Foggy Bottom are thinking... not you. But is it really a good idea? Ukraine, when not actually a part of greater Russia, has been in its acknowledged sphere-of-influence since before George Washington even thought about chopping down any cherry trees. Russia, which has been invaded and torched by European invaders twice in modern history (Napoleon, 1812; Hitler, 1941), does not want NATO lodging missiles, troops, and Gawd-knows-what-all else right on its border.
And, by the way, does the USA need another faraway failed state to support? We can't even take care of the junkies, psychotics, and misbegotten lining the sidewalks of a dozen American cities, and now we propose to adopt the poorest country in that remote corner of the world? While beating down our own once-productive people, inflating away our savings, taking away our natural liberties to work, move about in a free society, and the right to decide what pharmaceuticals we can decline to put in our bodies?
Which brings us back to the virus. In The Saga of Covid there is a monster under the bed. The ballyhooed and mandated vaxxes apparently have the ability to kill and maim people who have taken them long after Covid-19 exits stage-left. We don't really know how this works out, but we have plenty of clues: kids dropping dead of heart attacks, pro athletes, ditto, the VAERS numbers reporting over 21,000 vaccine-implicated deaths (out of a grossly under-reported actual figure) plus over a million adverse reaction reports (ditto under-reported). The time may not be far off when we make the ghastly discovery that the "vaccines" actually killed more Americans than the virus did.
Meanwhile, a report out of Indianapolis-based the OneAmerica Life Insurance company, a $100-billion outfit, announced last week that all-causes deaths in working age Americans between 18 and 64 were up 40 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and keeping the same pace in the fourth quarter. The number was described as "huge, huge... greater than a three-sigma event... unheard of," according to company CEO Scott Davison, who added that even those figures are probably under-reported. What's killing these people? Could it be Dr. Fauci's prescription for vaxxing up everyone in the land? I guess, sooner or later, we're going to find out.
James Howard Kunstler worked as a reporter and feature writer for numerous newspapers and as a staff writer for Rolling Stone Magazine. He turned to writing books full time and is the author The Geography of Nowhere, Home from Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, The Long Emergency, World Made by Hand, and at least 13 more. He has lectured at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, MIT, RPI, U of Virginia and other colleges as well as many professional appearances such as the AIA, the APA, and National Trust for Historic Preservation.