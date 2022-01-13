Kyrgyzstan is protesting the arrest of artist over deadly riots in neighboring country.Crowds gathered outside Kazakhstan's embassy in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, on Sunday, demanding that Kazakh authorities release well-known jazz musician Vikram Ruzakhunov, after he appeared in a "confession" video.A man with bruised face shown by Kazakhstani media, identified as the touring performer, was shown admitting to having been paid to participate in a protest that led to riots. Concerns were expressed that the clip was recorded under duress.Kazakh officials arrested over 5,000 people following a wave of riots and street fighting that has gripped the nation this week. The disturbances, which started shortly after New Year with protests against fuel price hikes, led to casualties among rioters and law enforcement. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed that the country was attacked by foreign "criminals and terrorists." The Russian-led regional security bloc CSTO deployed a multinational force to help Nur-Sultan quell the unrest.Kazakh officials have so far not commented on the matter.