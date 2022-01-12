Prevent infection

331 candidate vaccines are currently being worked on around the world.

'Primary vaccination' top priority

WHO experts warned Tuesday that repeating booster doses of the original COVID vaccines isagainst emerging variants and called for new jabs that better protect against transmission.An expert group created by the World Health Organization to assess the performance of COVID-19 vaccines said simply providing fresh jabs of existing COVID vaccines as new strains of the virus emerge was not the best way to fight the pandemic.The group said there could be a need to update the existing vaccines to better target emerging COVID variants, like Omicron which has spread rapidly and has been detected in 149 countries so far.It also suggested that vaccine developers should strive to create jabs that "elicit immune responses that are broad, strong, and long-lasting in order to reduce the need for successive booster doses".Until new vaccines have been developed, the group said, "the composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated".This would "ensure that (they) continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs (variants of concern), including Omicron and future variants."The WHO has so far given its stamp of approval to versions of eight different vaccines.TAG-Co-VAC stressed that those vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by the various variants of the virus.But protection against severe disease, which is what the jabs were especially intended to do, "is more likely to be preserved", it said."However, more data on vaccine effectiveness, particularly against hospitalisation, severe disease, and death are needed, including for each vaccine platform and for various vaccine dosing and product regimens," it said.In the meantime, TAG-Co-VAC echoed the WHO stance that "the immediate priority for the world is accelerating access to the primary vaccination".The UN health agency has resisted the push in a growing number of countries to roll out blanket booster programmes in the battle against new concerning variants like Omicron.The WHO says this makes no sense as many people in poorer nations are still waiting for a first jab, dramatically increasing the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging.But while over 67 percent of people in high income countries have received at least one jab, fewer than 11 percent have in low income countries, according to UN numbers.