Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week's unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on Tuesday.The news comes as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who called the violence a coup attempt,in an address to parliament later in the day.The oil-rich former Soviet republic saysagainst hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent.Tokayev has said, were among the attackers.He dismissed his cabinet amid the unrest, along with a number of security officials and detained on suspicion of treason the most senior among them, Karim Masimov, a former head of the national security committee.