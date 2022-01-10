This bolide was spotted over Spain on January 7, at 6:31 local time (equivalent to 5:31 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 141,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 89 km over the southwest of the region of Murcia, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 27 km over the south of the same region.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).