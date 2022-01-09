What you're actually seeing, in the rhetorical hoo-ha over the January Sixth capitol riot,The Party-of-Chaos put on a grand opera of lamentation Thursday to celebrate its unity in victim-hood — we wuz so traumatized by the riot! — but in the background, they can see their dearer dream of total vaccination — and total control of the population — fade in the winter mists.including all of us. Thus, the hysteria in the blue precincts of America, where they are concentrated. And, as I've averred before, the madness probably has its roots in the slow-motion train wreck of our techno-industrial economy. The managerial class can surely sense it and see it coming, but they don't have a clue what to do about it. So, in desperate need of some signifying ritual, they're left performing a grand-scale Chinese fire drill like drunken sophomores of yore — a flurry of pointless, attention-seeking activity.You see,But the obvious insanity of it stands out in the demonstrable facts that theThese two facts must be ignored by the vax-happy Blue Team, even as the immunizing and pretty harmless Omicron variant spreads speedily across the land conferring superior natural immunity on those who survive it — which is, functionally, everyone.The virus looks like it's on that ol' exit ramp, but the disintegrating economy will still be with us, and no amount of political degeneracy disguised as virtue will stop it. We still have to manage our lives individually and collectively going through it. It's going to be a tough slog.Its current hysterical flounderings send a clear message: You can't depend on us to do anything right.You will have to be nimble and resourceful. The Covid lockdowns of the past two years have destroyed many small businesses,The WalMarts, the automobile industry, the airlines, trucking, Amazon.com, major league sports, the fast-food empires, the oil industry, the mega-banks — all these systems have gone into speed-wobble andThe broken giants will have to be replaced by lower-scaled systems for producing stuff, moving it, and selling it. That includes food, especially, by the way.What role can you imagine yourself in? What are you good at? What do you dream of being good at? Can you assemble a social network for yourself? Do you have any ability to look after the public interest? Can you speak coherently? Do you mean what you say? Are you grounded morally in right-and-wrong? Can others depend on you to keep your word?not whether you were vaccinated, or voted for Mr. Trump, or know the lyrics to God Bless America.It looks like the disorders of economy and community are heading to center stage as the Covid-19 melodrama closes down.They may even begin to show some impatience with those who generate it, for instance the cable TV news channels. Some of the most practiced conveyors of lunacy are heading out the door in the months ahead.and a while back the redoubtably dishonestof this year, probably in anticipation of all her beloved narratives falling apart.Lunacy is exhausting. Soon enough, even the crazed governments of Euroland and Australia will suddenly drop their lockdowns and vaccination tyrannies as reality presses on the bubbles they occupy. In the face of the Omicron fade-out, they'll turn 180-degrees and try to pretend that the episode of madness never happened. I doubt they will get away with it. Many politicians in these lands will be bum-rushed from office at the first opportunity.perhaps hearing the bloodhounds of justice yapping out in the gloaming. This week, he finally admitted that half the hospital cases of Covid were actually some other illnesses with the label "Covid" slapped on — in effect, to bribe corrupt hospital managers with big wads of federal subsidy money for using the killer drug remdesivir and intubating hapless Covid victims.The decisions he made about banning early treatment of Covid and suppressing information about cheap and effective drugs — in the service of preserving the emergency use authorization and the concomitant liability shield for his deadly "vaccines" —If he doesn't live to see prosecution, bear in mind thatMeanwhile, the prudent will save their energy to get through the rigors ahead and make plans for a changed economic landscape that will require all the classical virtues they can muster for creating a life worth living.