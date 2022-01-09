2

A joint research team led by Profs. LIN Yangting and LIN Honglei from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) observed water signals in reflectance spectral data from the lunar surface acquired by the Chang'E-5 lander, providing the first evidence of in-situ detection of water on the Moon.The study was published in Science Advances on January 7, 2022.Researchers from the National Space Science Center of CAS, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics of CAS and Nanjing University were also involved in the study.Water (OH/HO) can be detected using spectral features at ~3 µm. However, above 2 µm, thermal emission from the hot lunar surface will significantly modify and mask spectral features.Therefore, the researchers used a thermal correction model to correct the LMS spectra. Following this correction, the undoubted spectral absorptions at 2.85 µm were observed at the Chang'E-5 landing site.The quantitative spectral analysis indicates that. This is consistent with the preliminary analysis of the returned Chang'E-5 samples.The results of compositional and orbital remote sensing analyses show that the rock may have been excavated from an older basaltic unit and ejected to the landing site of Chang'E-5. Therefore,This discovery, and also provides vital geological context for the analysis of the returned Chang'E-5 samples.