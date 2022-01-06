© Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images



The Mayo Clinic fired roughly 700 employees who failed to comply with the nonprofit medical center's mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy. Workers had been given until Monday to get their first dose of a vaccine or obtain a medical or religious exemption to the rule. They were also expected not to delay on receiving a second dose if they had already gotten the first jab.the Mayo Clinic said in a statement shared with NBC News on Wednesday. The clinic said of its staff, which consists of aroundThe Mayo Clinic said approximately 1 percent of its staff, or around 700 people, would be "released from employment." The clinic added thatThe Mayo Clinic has faced some backlash over its policy, withIn the letter, which was orchestrated by Peggy Bennett, a Republican member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, lawmakers said they had heard from "a large number of highly concerned Mayo employees" who raised concerns about the policy move.The lawmakers said they were not "opposed to vaccinations" but saidAsked to respond to the letter, the Mayo Clinic referred NBC News to its initial statement. In the statement, the clinic said thatIn the midst of the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, the Mayo Clinic said it