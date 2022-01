© Cristiano de Mello Gallep/UNICAMP



More information: Cristiano de Mello Gallep et al, Are cyclic plant and animal behaviours driven by gravimetric mechanical forces?, Journal of Experimental Botany (2021). DOI: 10.1093/jxb/erab462

The rhythms of activity in all biological organisms, both plants and animals, are closely linked to the gravitational tides created by the orbital mechanics of the sun-Earth-moon system.but is foregrounded in a study by Cristiano de Mello Gallep at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, and Daniel Robert at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. An article on the study is published in the Journal of Experimental Botany."All matter on Earth, both live and inert, experiences the effects of the gravitational forces of the sun and moon expressed in the form of tides.All organisms on the planet have evolved in this context. What we sought to show in the article is that gravitational tidesthat has always shaped the rhythmic activities of these organisms," Gallep told.The study is bothfrom three previously published cases in which gravitational causality was not fully explored:In the latter case, the researchers analyzed results of their own investigations as well as data from the literature."The data shows that. This evidence questions the validity of so-called free-run experiments, in which several environmental factors are controlled but gravitational oscillations are not taken into consideration. These oscillations continue to exist, and may modulate the behavior of living organisms," Gallep said.Many of the rhythmic patterns displayed by organisms are well-known and have been widely studied. They include circadian rhythms, which are linked to the day-night or light-dark cycle. However, some rhythmic cycles are maintained even when the factor light is isolated under laboratory conditions, and the contributions of other environmental factors have been investigated and demonstrated, although their effects are comparatively weak in many cases. The study in question considered, among others, the persistence of tidal cycles in the behavioral patterns of coastal organisms such as crustaceans, when they are removed from their natural habitats.Although, it is sufficient not just to cause large-scale tidal fluctuations in oceans, rivers and lakes, but also to move the tectonic plates., operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), with a circumference of 27 kilometers,by this gravitational fluctuation, and its scientists must adjust their experimental calculations accordingly.Gallep, conducted in Limeira (São Paulo state).. When I looked for support in the literature, I found studies pointing to a possible correlation with gravitational tides. We explored this phenomenon in subsequent tests on various types of seed, and also added results obtained in the laboratory by collaborators in Prague, Czech Republic, in Leiden, Netherlands, and in Hamamatsu, Japan," he said.Gravitational cycles do not only affect the simplest organisms. Scientific studies have found that