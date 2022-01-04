fireball
We received 17 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Kärnten, Piemonte, Tessin, Tirol, Trentino-Alto Adige, Trentino-Südtirol, Tyrol, Valle d'Aosta and Veneto on Monday, January 3rd 2022 around 18:03 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 2 photos.