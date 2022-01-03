FIREBALL
© Michael D.
We received 21 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Bayern, Hlavní město Praha, Kamnik, Nitriansky kraj, Sachsen, Salzburg, Schwyz, Thüringen and Upper Austria on Saturday, January 1st 2022 around 21:12 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 17 photos.