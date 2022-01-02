Puppet Masters
Rising hysteria in Israel as UN Human Rights probe picks up pace
Al Mayadeen Net
Sun, 02 Jan 2022 20:21 UTC
Israeli frenzy is picking up pace after the UN approved on December 25 an unprecedented open-ended probe against Israeli war crimes.
The investigation was first set up following "Israel's" latest aggression on Gaza earlier this year. The UN Human Rights Council voted in May to launch the investigation after the UN Secretary-General said Israeli occupation forces may have committed war crimes during their 11-day brutal aggression earlier that month.
On October 30, "Israel's" Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, also tore up a copy of the HRC's annual report which condemned "the Israeli crimes committed against the Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip."
A recent Israel Hayom article by far-right columnist Caroline Glick goes to new lengths in the fight against such probes.
Glick, a US-born far-right Israeli who emigrated to occupied Palestine in 1991 and is currently an Israel Hayom columnist, constantly uses labels of anti-semitism in her attacks against any individuals, organizations, governments or international bodies that condemn Israeli settlers and war practices.
"Antisemite", "Antisemitism", "Antisemitic"
In the article, Glick says that the Bush administration had put pressure on the UN to disband the UN Human Rights Commission (HRC) in 2005, with the chief complaint being it was endemically systemic. However, the HRC was established the following year, and " it determined that demonizing 'Israel' would be a permanent agenda item," she claims, adding that this new council is even more "antisemitic" than its predecessor.
Glick doesn't even spare former coworkers from her label, accusing US-Israeli columnist Jeffrey Goldberg of anti-Zionism, and calling him "a disillusioned Zionist who abandoned 'Israel' and moved back to America," all for criticizing Israeli settler practices (despite his remaining pro-"Israel").
In a piece for The Atlantic in 2008, replying to Glick, Golberg describes the far-right Zionist as being "representative of a certain strain of mainly-American Jewish thinking: She believes that all criticism of 'Israel' is illegitimate; she believes Jews who disagree with her are traitors to her cause."
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett even tapped her for Knesset elections in 2019, solely on the grounds that she has "clear-cut right-wing views and does not apologize for it."
As for governments, it seems Glick has a deep-seated hatred for Europe, whom she deems to be waging a war against "Israel", calling it a "cesspool" of anti-Semitism.
Fighting the probe
In her Israel Hayom article, Glick stresses that since the reports made by the commission, against which she uses religious rhetoric and calls an "inquisition", will be used for economic boycotts of "Israel" then the occupation will have to fight this commission and "any business, government or judge" that uses its reports.
The fear is real in "Israel" that these reports may be the basis for laws to be enacted against Israeli settler colonialism.