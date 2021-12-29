© Unknown



"We may have to borrow grains, such as corn, from friendly countries and think of rationing food so that mothers and the sick can be fed. Others may have to make sacrifices."

Agriculture Secretary Senior Prof. Udith K. Jayasinghe yesterday warned of an imminent food crisis before he was removed from his post. Authorities may have to impose further food rations and seek foreign aid to help feed the most needy, he told reporters.by another official, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office announced, without saying why he was sacked.official figures showed Wednesday, as authorities warned a worsening economic crisis could prompt further food rationing.On Wednesday, official data showed prices soaring at their fastest rate since the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was launched in 2015, with food prices up 17% from a year ago.Sri Lanka had foreign reserves of just $ 1.58 billion at the end of November, down from $ 7.5 billion when Rajapaksa took office in 2019.— even loose change that people may have after returning from overseas trips.Earlier this week ratings agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka due to mounting fears of a sovereign default on its $ 26 billion foreign debt. The Government insisted it can meet its obligations.