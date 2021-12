© Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science.



Shinobu Hirai et al. 2021. High-sucrose diets contribute to brain angiopathy with impaired glucose uptake and psychosis-related higher brain dysfunctions in mice. Science Advances 7 (46); doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abl6077

Using a mouse model, a team of researchers at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science demonstrated that high-dietary sucrose consumption during adolescence isConsidering the global increase in consumption of simple sugars, the World Health Organization published guidelines that addressed concerns regarding body weight gain and dental caries development in 1995.However,Despite accumulating evidence, it is still unproven that excessive sugar intake contributes to the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders among susceptible individuals.In the new research, Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science's Dr. Haruo Okado and colleagues addressed this question by creating mice with psychosis-related phenotypes to determine whether excessive sucrose consumption during adolescence is a novel environmental risk factor for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder."As susceptibility genes for psychiatric disorder, we selected glyoxalase-1 (GLO1) and disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 (DISC1)," they explained."In other words, this demonstrates a possibility that the excessive intake of simple sugar at the age of puberty could be a risk factor of psychiatric disorders.""Furthermore, by analyzing this model mouse, we aimed to identify the new phenotypes and mechanisms of developing mental disorder," they added.The authors demonstrated that high-dietary sucrose consumption during adolescence is a potential risk factor for the development of behavioral phenotypes associated with psychiatric illnesses, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.These behavioral phenotypes include impaired sensory gating, dysfunctions in parvalbumin interneurons and working memory, hyperactivity, and increased basal and stimulus-evoked striatal dopamine release.In addition, the researchersThey also observed thatthey said.The study was published in the journal Science Advances.