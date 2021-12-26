What about the Cyber Polygon?

"A Frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber-attack [that] could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack."

"I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we've seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant."

It prepared the world for what was to become

Covid-Awakening: "It takes only 5% of the population to start a revolution"

"The only way to end this is by the people rising up and telling the authorities that this is the end of the line."



"It is not the courts of law. The courts of law, maybe we can use them to clean things up. But I am afraid that they are not even good for that. Because they are so infiltrated by the other side that we're going to have to setup a whole new judicial system."

"There are no more conspiracy theories left. They have all become true and are no longer theories."

"The most important message that this trial is going to send, is the one that is being sent through the witnesses who will explain what happened to them, what kind of damage they suffered, how their businesses were destroyed, how they lost a loved one, how they lost a kidney maybe, because of the side effects, the adverse effects."

Then there is the Pfizer Confidential "Killer Report", a Bombshell

"By February of 2021, within about 2 ½ months after vaxxing began, Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders." (Election Wizard)

Financial Crash, Inflation, Digitization

No Central Bank digital Money. We want a sovereign cash economy.

No digitization of everything.

No QR-coding not outside and even less inside our bodies.

20 trillion dollars

