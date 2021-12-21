© Reuters/Henry Nicholls



"hammer to death those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism. Go to their offices and — well, I would recommend burning them down, but I can't say that on air."

"get a bit more physical. Take down these lying vaccinators and we've got to take down these lying MPs."

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's brotherCorbyn was arrested in Southwark, London on Sunday at 1.45am local time, according to The Guardian, which cited Metropolitan police sources.The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn can be seen on the video, shot at Saturday's protest outside Downing Street Informing his audience that there are websites with lists of MPs who fit that description calling on supporters tobut Corbyn appears to realize he's gone too far, repeating, "I hope we're not on air." Corbyn also calls for anti-mandate protesters toProtesters, he said, should "support and welcome" those who have rebelled against PM Boris Johnson's Covid-19 control measures in either party.The protest attracted thousands of demonstrators who subsequently marched through the capital.but that has not prevented governments from undergoing the now-routine process of locking down, renewing calls for vaccination and/or boosters, denouncing the unvaccinated, and unleashing the police on protesters.demanded the police to investigate the "sickening" video, urging them to "take the strongest possible action" against Corbyn.A fixture at anti-lockdown protests since London began implementing Covid-19 restrictions,