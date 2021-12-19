© cnsphoto via REUTERS



A bridge collapse has killed four people and injured eight in China's central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities.The accident happened on Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters of the flyover bridge built over an expressway collapsing on to the road below, according to transport and police authorities.Three lorries fell from the bridge and one car was crushed under the debris, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which cited local authorities. The expressway was closed after the incident., although it is not clear how many workers were present at the time.Preliminary investigations revealed thatTransport Ministry officials were on the scene conducting an investigation, the reports said.