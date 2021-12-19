Society's Child
4 dead after expressway bridge collapses in China's Hubei province
Sun, 19 Dec 2021 15:12 UTC
The accident happened on Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters of the flyover bridge built over an expressway collapsing on to the road below, according to transport and police authorities.
Three lorries fell from the bridge and one car was crushed under the debris, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which cited local authorities. The expressway was closed after the incident.
Work was being carried out on the bridge when the accident happened, although it is not clear how many workers were present at the time.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a lorry weighing 198 tons had broken into two pieces while falling off the structure. The newspaper Beijing News said the lorry was four times over the allowable weight limit on the flyover, which was built 11 years ago.
Transport Ministry officials were on the scene conducting an investigation, the reports said.
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
Recent Comments
So what i got out of that data is: Once you take the jabs your immune system will crash regarding coronaviruses or others that have the same...
"The idea is that you will eventually use your avatar to meet with people in a virtual space that replicates the feeling of being in an actual...
Trump has been in bed with the "Kosher mafia" for decades. Here's a six-part series which tells some of the story that most are not aware of:...
SOTT, great analysis! +1 (AA wrote about this also. [Link] ) R.C.
WTF are confidence builders to these frigging snowflakes who have no integrity? R.C.