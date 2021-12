"As the major nuclear powers, Russia and the US have a special responsibility for security in Europe. The price of war is well known in our country. Therefore, we are extremely interested in peace and stability on the European continent."

"We trust that, on the basis of our draft treaty and agreement, the United States will enter into serious negotiations with Russia in the very near future."

With relations between Russia and the US-led NATO bloc at an all-time low,The draft documents, which were given to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on Wednesday and revealed to the public on Friday, includethat Moscow claims are aimed at boosting the security of all parties involved.The suggestions come amid ever-increasing tensions between Russia and the US. The state of relations between Moscow and Washington has deteriorated over the past decade, beginning with disagreements over the intervention in Libya in 2011 and later exacerbated by crises in Syria and Ukraine. Since then, the sides have traded economic sanctions, diplomatic expulsions, and bolshy rhetoric. This has also bled over to Moscow's relationship with NATO, which Washington controls. Earlier this year Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the relationship between Moscow and the bloc as non-existent.What is Russia proposing?Russia has drafted two separate documents, one for NATO and another just for the Americans.The text delivered to the 30-member bloc focuses mainly on theAnother article in the text includesThe document also contains a demand thatincluding the accession of Ukraine, which has long been a red line for Moscow. As well as promising that Kiev won't accede, the text also includessuch as an article that both Russia and the US will not use the territory of other states for the purpose of preparing or carrying out an armed attack on each other. Furthermore, the text calls on the Americans to commit to ruling out NATO expansion in countries that used to be republics of the Soviet Union.In addition, Russia is looking for a pledge where both partiesWhy does Russia want a legally binding agreement?In a statement on Friday,explained that the current relationship between Russia and the West is characterized by "an almost total lack of mutual trust." According to Ryabkov, assurances and agreements given to Moscow by various US and European politicians in the 1990s have been broken, andIn particular, Ryabkov noted how NATO broke its promise that it would not expand east towards the Russian border and has since accepted former Soviet republics as members.What's next? According to Russia's Foreign Ministry,