"Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley, to all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and to other areas that your plan designates as part of Israel and which the US agrees to recognize as part of Israel."

The perfect platform

"not only was the president informed and aware of the sovereignty process, he outlined it in this speech. There were numerous follow-up discussions as well, all of which included me. A book on this subject on which I was never consulted should be taken with a grain of salt."

'If you want to do it, do it'

"You're going to take your greatest friend in the world, and make him an enemy. I can't tell you what to do but I strongly advise you against it."

A solution takes shape

"He's only going to get one country, and if he doesn't want it, he can just go fuck himself."

"It's happening tomorrow. You don't have a choice."

In January 2020, during a festive White House unveiling of Donald Trump's long-gestating peace plan, then-Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu giddily announced that under its auspices, Israel would move to immediately annex large parts of the West Bank.The Israeli right was ecstatic.In fact, according to a new book from Israeli journalist Barak Ravid,during the White House event.The new details were reported in a pair of podcast episodes released Monday in a new series from Axios calledwhich uses Ravid's reporting from his new Hebrew book, Trump's Peace, to tell the story of howAccording to the podcast, Netanyahu decided to go forward with the annexation announcement after receiving assurances from then-US ambassador to Israel and longtime settlement-backerthatThe US proposal envisioned Israel annexing all of its settlements along with the Jordan Valley as part of a final status agreement. But it did not give a clear timeline, and it definitely did not stipulate that the move would take place right off the bat.Netanyahu said:Ravid recalled. After Netanyahu left the White House, Trump met with his advisers and asked them,Going back to the peace plan's earlier stages, Ravid began by sharing the story of how Kushner became tasked with handling the Israeli-Palestinian peace file. Ahead of his inauguration, Trump held a briefing with The New York Times, during whichKushner would go on to joke that Trump gave him the job because he must not like him very much.Less than a year into the administration, after Trump had met with both Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas,Kushner notified a visiting PA delegation led by the late Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat of the decision in December 2017. Erekat was shocked and warned him thatRavid said. Kushner did not take the criticism well, and shouted back at Erekat that he would not be threatened.But after rambling for several minutes,Ravid said. That would be the last time the two leaders would ever talk.Trump would go on to exact his own form of revenge in response to the PA's refusal to engage with US peace efforts,that historically had served as the de facto mission to the Palestinians.Netanyahu, meanwhile, cozied up to Trump,toward the Palestinians and interest in pleasing his evangelical base.that same year, and Trump'sin March 2019, just weeks before an election in Israel. (Trump told Ravid in a newly released interview that he had recognized the Golan in part because he wanted to help Netanyahu in the vote. But Netanyahu failed to secure a ruling majority and Israel was plunged into two years of political chaos and three more elections.)Netanyahu then began considering taking Trump's apparent generosity a step further, seeking US support forThe move was a nod to the settler movement, which Netanyahu had increasingly come to rely on amid the snowballing corruption cases against him.Ravid revealed on the Axios podcast. Netanyahu was further emboldened by Friedman, who assured the Israelis that Trump would be fine with the controversial move.concerned that it would tank their plan.He tweeted Sunday thatStill unaware of Trump's opposition to annexation, Netanyahu arrived in Washington for the January 28, 2020, unveiling ceremony of the US peace plan, and made his big announcement.One Trump aide told Ravid thatShortly after the ceremony, Netanyahu met with reporters at Blair House, where he was staying, and told them that he planned to bring the annexation move before the cabinet for approval within days.But around the same time, Kushner called Friedman into his office, where he dressed down the envoy for convincing the Israelis that the US would support the annexation plan. He thenRavid said.Netanyahu was made to understand that a US greenlight for annexation had not been given, and had no choice but to delay the process in the Israeli government — though he continued to insist the move would soon happen.A month went by with very little contact between the Israelis and Americans. Then one day, Israel's ambassador to the US at the time,for embarrassing the prime minister over the annexation saga, Ravid recounted.Kushner pushed back, insisting that no US president had done more for Israel. Dermer then told Kushner that Netanyahu did not know whether he could trust the Trump administration anymore. At that point, Kushner lost his cool and threw the Israeli ambassador out of his office.Still determined to move forward with the annexation plan,after the March 2020 election. The premier even set a timeline for the move,At that point though, the only one pulling for the move in the Trump administration was Friedman, who decided to fly to Washington a week before the July 1 deadline to lobby the president, Ravid reported. The meeting did not go well at all for Friedman though, with Trump using the opportunity to complain about the speech Netanyahu gave at the peace plan's unveiling. Friedman tried to interrupt, but Trump responded, "David, why are we even talking about this," according to the Axios podcast.The president again insisted that he had already done more for Israel than any of his predecessors before quickly losing his patience and saying, "If you want to do it, do it," and adding that his secretary of state Mike Pompeo would be the one to decide.But before Friedman left, Trump warned,Ravid said this last remark shook Friedman, who did not want to be responsible for what might come next.Kushner subsequently dispatched Friedman along with White House peace envoyto Jerusalem in order to convince Netanyahu not to go through with the annexation plan.The meetings took place during the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At their meeting, Netanyahu sat behind a glass divider that Berkowitz told Ravid "was something out of science fiction."Friedman at one point left the room, at which point Berkowitz piped up, "I'm not sure what David told you, but the meeting with the president regarding annexation went really badly."Berkowitz urged Netanyahu not to go forward with the move, and said that if the premier insisted, it would have to be done alongside a series of significant gestures to the Palestinians. This further angered Netanyahu, who threatened to go ahead and carry out the move unilaterally, Ravid reported.The US envoy said that the prime minister was free to do so, but that he should be aware that it could lead Trump to tweet against Netanyahu, and he could lose the president's support. Ravid quoted Berkowitz as having told Netanyahu:After two meetings between Netanyahu, Friedman and Berkowitz in which the sides made no progress,Back in March 2019, United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba had paid a visit to Kushner's home in Washington. There he told Trump's senior adviser that the UAE wanted to normalize ties with Israel.With that meeting in mind,Netanyahu responded that he would consider the proposal, but insisted that he was not ready to drop annexation entirely.Berkowitz flew back to Washington and headed straight to the White House to update Kushner. While on the way, the envoy got a call fromBerkowitz called the conversation "a godsend, one of the best phone calls I've ever had in my life," in an interview played on the Axios podcast.The US envoy told Otaiba that he just so happened to have thought of the same proposal.Ravid noted that the Emiratis never negotiated directly with the Israelis, asThe sides managed to make progress, but the talks nearly blew up several times, including once whenBerkowitz passed along the message to Kushner, who was furious. Ravid quoted Trump's son-in-law as saying:Berkowitz went back to Dermer and said, "I'll tell you gently, take what you're offered."Eventually, the sides appeared to move past all their differences and a date was set for the public announcement on August 13, 2020.Ravid said that on the day before, Netanyahu got cold feet and had Dermer call the White House to notify them that the prime minister would not be signing the agreement.Not having any of it, Friedman — who had already flown to Washington for the big day — called Netanyahu, screaming:The pep-talk appeared to work as Netanyahu got back on board.On the day of the announcement, the White House was still working on coming up with a name for the normalization agreement, Ravid said. It was National Security Council staffer Miguel Correa who came up within reference to the biblical father of both Judaism and Islam. The idea was brought to Trump, who joked that the "Trump Accords" would be better, but that he would agree to their idea as well.Hours later, a conference call took place between Trump, Netanyahu, and UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed to celebrate the event.The deal was then made public in a tweet from Trump's account that was sent out by Berkowitz.The three countries participated in a signing ceremony at the White House the next month, and