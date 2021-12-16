© AP/Susan Walsh



"Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley, to all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and to other areas that your plan designates as part of Israel and which the US agrees to recognize as part of Israel."

The perfect platform

© Fadi Arouri, Xinhua Pool via AP



© David Azagury/US embassy Jerusalem



"not only was the president informed and aware of the sovereignty process, he outlined it in this speech. There were numerous follow-up discussions as well, all of which included me. A book on this subject on which I was never consulted should be taken with a grain of salt."

© Kobi Gideon/GPO



'If you want to do it, do it'

© Twitter/AP/Mark Lennihan



"You're going to take your greatest friend in the world, and make him an enemy. I can't tell you what to do but I strongly advise you against it."

A solution takes shape

© AP/Andrew Harnik



"He's only going to get one country, and if he doesn't want it, he can just go fuck himself."

© AP/Jon Gambrell



"It's happening tomorrow. You don't have a choice."

© Alex Brandon/AP

