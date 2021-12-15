Puppet Masters
Germany expels 2 Russian diplomats after conviction of Russian over murder of Chechen separatist in 2019
RT
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 15:43 UTC
The German Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia's ambassador to Berlin and informed him that two of the embassy's diplomatic staff have been declared personae non gratae, Baerbock told a news conference on Wednesday.
The move was linked to the high-profile murder of Chechen separatist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili dating back to 2019. The case sparked a row between Moscow and Berlin, after the German authorities accused Russia of being behind the killing, which Moscow has denied.
According to Baerbock, the murder amounted to a "grave violation" of Germany's "law and sovereignty." She added that Berlin still seeks an "open and honest" dialogue with Moscow - something she also told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call on Tuesday.
"That is in our mutual interest," Baerbock said.
Incidents such as the Berlin park murder "heavily burden" the relations between the two nations, the minister said, placing the blame squarely on Moscow.
Earlier on Wednesday, a German court sentenced a Russian citizen, Vadim Krasikov, to life in prison for Khangoshvili's murder. According to the German prosecutors, the Russian security services had sent Krasikov to carry out the murder.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any links to the case, and Russia's ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechaev, called Wednesday's verdict "biased" and "politically motivated."
Comment: There doesn't appear to be any evidence proving Russia was behind the murder, nor does there appear to be any reasonable explanation as to why Russia would go to the trouble of risking their already strained relations to commit the crime; what seems more plausible is that Germany is involved in yet another self-destructive attempt to appease its US masters, by using the incident to smear Russia. As to who the perpetrator was, it might be an entity that seeks to benefit from this smear, which just so happens to support the continued blockage of Nord Stream II.
This conviction comes amidst a concerted effort by the West in accelerating its belligerence towards Russia, and, in turn, increasingly firm attempts by Russia to hold the Western establishment to account.
Notably, two months ago a Russian diplomat was found dead after he 'fell from a window', the details of what happened were sparse, and the incident wasn't reported in the news till over a month later.
