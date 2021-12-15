© AP



Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissented.The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block a New York regulation that requires health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine without any religious exemptions.Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.Gorsuch wrote in his dissent that the mandate turns away the very doctors and nurses the state has depended on throughout the course of the pandemic.