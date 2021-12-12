TWO miners suffered a tragic end to their lives after they were struck by lightning on Tuesday at a mine in the city's outskirts.The duo had been sheltering under a tree during a thunderstorm.They were identified as Malvin Ncube and Prince Ncube, both 18, who worked at Thula 3 Mine at Nkenyane Settlement near Bulawayo."Police attended a scene where two male young adults were found dead under a tree. Indications are that they suffered lightning strikes," Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube said."We urge members of the public to observe safety and to never seek shelter under trees when it rains."An employee at Thula 3 Mine said the duo had left on a hunting trip on the fateful day.They had left with some snares as they intended to catch guinea fowl.Colleagues allegedly got worried when the duo did not return from the hunting spree, leading to a search party being dispatched.Their bodies were found under a tree that showed signs of a lightning strike.Police were called to the scene and the bodies were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.