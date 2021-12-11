A 45-feet-long critically endangered whale has washed ashore on Fatehpur beach coming under Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha’s Puri district.
This is the fifth whale species, which inhabited the Odisha coast, found dead in 13 months. Last time, the carcass of a 20-feet-long whale shark washed ashore on 4 October on Ramatara beach under the Kujang forest range near the Bhitarkanika forest division in the Jagatsinghpur district, said, forest officials.

The gargantuan mammal that weighed around 10 tons was spotted lying motionless on the sea coast.