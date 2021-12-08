The meteor was seen streaking across the sky, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere.A blazing meteor was spotted by locals in the sky over the Russian resort city of Sochi, located on the Black Sea coast.According to local media reports, the meteor's descent was filmed by residents of the city's Lazarevskoye microdistrict on 7 December.The blazing flying object was seen streaking across the sky over the Black Sea, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere, with several videos that supposedly show that event emerging on social media.As scientists at Russia's Southern Federal University explained to local media, meteors usually meet their end in the atmosphere unnoticed by people below, and that this recent phenomenon was caught on camera due to the sky in that particular area being clear.