© BPBD



At least 5 people have lost their lives and thousands of homes have been damaged after days of flooding in West Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia.According to disaster management officials, flooding has affected parts of West Lombok, East Lombok, Bima, North Lombok and Sumbawa since 05 December. Heavy rain caused flash flooding and rivers to overflow. The situation was worsened by high tides in some coastal areas.The five fatalities were reported in West Lombok Regency, where around 25,000 people have been affected and 6,500 displaced. Around 448 homes and 3 bridges suffered severe damage. Eight people were reported injured and one missing and search operations were continuing.Meanwhile flood waters reached above 1 metre in the city of Bima, where 7,815 homes were inundated and 39,075 residents affected. A bridge, public buildings and agriculture were also damaged.In East Lombok around 94 homes were damaged by floods, affecting 470 people. Over 200 homes were also damaged inFlooding also affected around 300 people in Sumbawa.