fireball
© Zoltán J.
We received 34 reports about a fireball seen over Banskobystrický kraj, Bayern, Bratislava Region, Bratislavský kraj, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Nitra Region, Nitriansky kraj, Sachsen, Salzburg, Schwyz, Trenčiansky kraj and Zlínsky kraj on Tuesday, December 7th 2021 around 17:29 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos and 5 photos.