This beautiful bolide overflew the south of the Iberian Peninsula on 2021 December 5, at about 0:07 spanish local time (equivalent to 23:07 universal time on Dec. 4). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at around 100,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 105 km over the southwest of the province of Badajoz (Spain), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 60 km over the east of the region of Alentejo (Portugal). The total length travelled by the meteoroid in the atmosphere was of about 51 km.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from several astronomical observatories located in Spain. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).