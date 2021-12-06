© Sasha Maslov for Quanta Magazine



© Courtesy of A. Chan



Quick-Change Artists

© Lucy Reading-Ikkanda/Quanta magazine



The percentage of bacteria that did not express pertactin, a protein targeted by the acellular vaccine, leapt from 5 percent in 2008 to 78 percent in 2012, which suggests that selection pressure from the vaccine was enabling pertactin-free strains to become more common.

Empty Niche

"It struck me, with my almost complete lack of formal training in evolutionary biology, that this was an extraordinary evolutionary experiment," he said.

© Sasha Maslov for Quanta Magazine



In essence, vaccination has completely restructured the pathogen population, twice.

"I don't think we know," Hanage said. "But I do think that we might somewhat reasonably suggest that the serotypes that are now being carried by children are inadvertently better able to cause disease in adults, which is something we would not have known before, because they were comparatively rare."

Tipping the Scales

To conquer these diseases, some researchers have been developing immunizations that prevent disease without actually preventing infections — what are called "leaky" vaccines.

And these new vaccines may incite a different, and potentially scarier, kind of microbial evolution.

The strains from the vaccinated mice, they found, had grown far more virulent, in that they replicated faster and killed more red blood cells. At the end of 21 rounds of infection, these more quickly growing, deadly parasites were the only ones left.

Evolutionary Engineering

But the most crucial need right now is for vaccine scientists to recognize the relevance of evolutionary biology to their field.

"I think the scientific community is becoming increasingly aware that vaccine resistance is a real risk," Kennedy said.

Correction: On May 10, the caption for the second photograph was updated: It originally misnamed Chris Cairns as "Chris Gaines."