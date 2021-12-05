Consider what we are witnessing here. We have a vaccine whose recipients are suffering fewer non-covid deaths and hence are benefitting from improved mortality. And the mortality rates look to differ significantly from historical norms, as evidenced in mortality lifetables.
Correlating unvaccinated mortality with vaccine roll out we see curious patterns (dotted line the proportion of people getting first and second doses). Why are the unvaccinated dying after NOT getting the 1st dose? Why are the single dosed dying after NOT getting the 2nd dose?
previously explained with this hypothetical example). To correct the error we can take the difference between the expected mortality for the unvaccinated and the data, and re-allocate this unexpected excess mortality to the vaccinated to get new ADJUSTED estimates.
Turning to Covid mortality, at face value, there appears to be clear evidence of vaccine effectiveness.
We adjust for this using a temporal offset and see a large spike in mortality for all age groups during the early weeks, when covid prevalence was high, and when the first dose vaccination rollout peaked.
Whatever the explanations for the observed data, it is clear that the ONS data is both unreliable and misleading.
Absent any better explanation Occam's razor would support our conclusions. The ONS data provide no reliable evidence that the vaccines reduce all-cause mortality.
Full reference:
Martin Neil, Norman Fenton, Joel Smalley, Clare Craig, Joshua Guetzkow, Scott McLachlan, Jonathan Engler and Jessica Rose, "Latest statistics on England mortality data suggest systematic miscategorisation of vaccine status and uncertain effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination", http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.14176.20483
The paper has also benefited from the input of senior clinicians and other researchers who remain anonymous to protect their careers.
About the Authors:
Norman Fenton is Professor in Risk Information Management at Queen Mary University of London and also a Director of Agena, a company that specialises in risk management for critical systems.
Martin Neil is Professor in Computer Science and Statistics at QMUL and a Director of Agena Ltd.
Comment: How statistics are tallied and attributed calibrates how they are perceived and understood. As shown in the researchers' time-sensitive calculations, there is more to accurate reporting than an ongoing number total. Qualifiers, that incorporate numerous and pertinent criteria including time lags and systems in flux, must enter consideration.
